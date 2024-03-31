WILMINGTON, N.C. – Richard John O’Toole, 69, of Wilmington, N.C. (formerly of Scarborough), passed peacefully on March 25, 2024.

He was born and raised in Worcester, Mass. His parents were John E. and Helen Spillane O’Toole.

Richard was married to his college sweetheart, Cynthia “Cindy” Ambrogne-O’Toole, for 43 years. They raised two wonderful children, a son, Justin A. O’Toole, of Saco, and a daughter, Marisa J. O’Toole, of Philadelphia, Pa.

Richard retired in 2019 from Maine Medical Center, Portland, where he served as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker in Outpatient Psychiatry.

Richard was a life-long New York Yankees fan (like his father) and an avid Boston Celtics and UCONN Huskies (his alma mater) basketball fan. He enjoyed watching and coaching his children’s sports, traveling, photography, outdoor activities, and time at the beaches. In Wilmington, N.C. he volunteered as a tax preparer at the senior center.

In addition to his beloved wife and children, he is survived by a granddaughter; a daughter-in-law and son-in-law; nieces, nephews; and a sister.

Visiting hours will be held Sunday April 7, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Route One Scarborough, ME 04074 with a memorial service to follow at 12 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

