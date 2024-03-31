A South Portland man suffered serious injuries after crashing his pickup truck at the Hampton Toll Plaza in New Hampshire on Saturday afternoon. His 2021 F-150 Ford pickup truck caught fire and was “fully engulfed in flames,” according to the New Hampshire State Police.

Patrick Jones, 43, of South Portland, was approaching a toll in Hampton on the northbound side of I-95 shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday when he “suddenly changed lanes.”

“The pickup then hit a concrete abutment next to a tollbooth and went airborne before crashing and catching fire,” according to a New Hampshire State Police news release.

Jones suffered “serious but non-life-threatening injuries” and a passenger, a child under age 18, was uninjured. No toll workers were injured. Hampton Fire/Rescue responded, extinguished the fire and took Jones and his passenger to Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

Jones was being treated for his injuries at the hospital, while the child passenger was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Impairment is not believed to have been a factor in the crash, police said, although the accident is still under investigation.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: