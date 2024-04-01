Welling joins Gawler band

Beck Welling, a 16-year-old fiddler from New Gloucester, is joining the Gawler Family Band on stage at the First Congregational Church’s Village Coffeehouse performance on Saturday. Welling is a longtime student of Ellen Gawler.

Music is set for 7 p.m. and tickets are available at the door for $10 per person. For more details, call Julie Fralich at 653-4823. The church is located at 19 Gloucester Hill Road.

Spoken word open stage

There will be an open stage for spoken word as part of the town’s 250th anniversary celebration plans April 25.

Residents ages 12 and up are invited to share poems, short stories, essays, plays and more at the Coolidge Family Farm, 1084 Lewiston Road, at 6:30 p.m. Participation is free, though registration is required by April 19. Performances are limited to 10 minutes.

Participants should arrive at 6 p.m. with an extra copy of the work they will be sharing to be collected in a scrapbook the town will sell later in the summer.

For more information and to register, email 250bday@newgloucester.com.

Photo contest

The town is holding a photo contest for amateur photographers; submissions can be made until May 2.

New Gloucester residents can submit up to two photos of the town, restricted to nonprofessionals. All pictures must be taken of people, places and events in New Gloucester. All submissions will be on display at the Community Building May 17-19.

Submissions will be judged in three age categories by local photographers Kevyn Fowler and Ethan Woodman Fowler. Top three winners, as well as Best in Show Judges’ Prize and Peoples’ Choice prize winners, will be eligible to be included in the next historical society calendar.

Registration is required. Forms and more information will be available online and at the public library and Town Office.

Pop-up book sale

A pop-up book sale of gardening and cookbooks will be held at the library from noon to 2 p.m. April 14, hosted by the Friends of New Gloucester Public Library. The organization will also accept donations of gardening books from Sunday, April 7, through Thursday, April 11, at the library.

The New Gloucester Environmental Resources Committee will give away free vegetable and flower seeds at the event while supplies last. For more information, go to friendsnewgloucesterlibrary.org.

