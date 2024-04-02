York County Republican Committee meets April 10

The York County Republican Committee will hold its monthly meeting Wednesday, April 10 at Alfred Town Hall, 16 Saco Road, Alfred. This meeting will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. All

Republicans are urged to attend to learn more about Congressional District 1 and Maine House and Senate candidates in the June 11 primary elections as well as the program for the upcoming State Convention. FMI, email communications@yorkgop.org or call (207) 468-2395.

Saco Masonic Lodge #9 holds bean supper April 6

Saco Masonic Lodge #9 will hold a bean supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at 282 Main St. in Saco. The entrance is in the rear of the building on the third floor. The meal will include beans, cole slaw, hot dogs, and dessert. The public is welcome. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children. Proceeds will benefit the Saco and Annette Lodges.

Deadline Approaching for Small Businesses to Benefit from Economic Recovery HUB Program for Southern Oxford and York Counties

Financial assistance grants of up to $10,000 available — deadline April 12

SACO — Small businesses in Southern Oxford and York Counties can participate in an Economic Recovery HUB Program launched by Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission and the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development. The program aims to help new businesses that were not eligible for pandemic funding relief. The program offers financial assistance grants; a portion of the funding will be set aside specifically to support businesses owned and operated by racial, ethnic, and linguistic minorities within the SMPDC service region, who were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. The program is funded by the federal American Rescue Plan. The application deadline is Friday, April 12.

Financial assistance grants of up to $10,000 will be available to businesses with 25 or fewer employees that opened between January 1, 2020 and May 11, 2023. The businesses need to demonstrate negative impacts due to the COVID pandemic. In addition, applicants cannot have already received substantial COVID grants. Small businesses can use the grants for rent, utilities, inventory, equipment, insurance, payroll (excluding owner), and other working capital needs.

Online applications are available at SMPDC.org or contact Program Coordinator Nelle Hanig at nellerh@gmail.com

Maine’s Champion Big Trees to be presented by York County Audubon April 16

The 2020 edition of the Maine Register of Big Trees lists 146 champions located throughout the state. Learn about these trees, and how they and other big trees play a significant role in the environment on Tuesday, April 16 at 7 p.m. at the Mather Auditorium at the Wells Reserve at Laudholm and also via Zoom.

Jan Santerre, who will present the program, is the Project Canopy director for the Maine Forest Service where she focuses on all aspects of program management. Project Canopy is a federally funded program in support of urban forestry programming in Maine’s municipalities. Santerre has managed the Maine Register of Big Trees for MFS for more than 20 years; she has a bachelor of science degree in forestry from the University of Vermont and is a native of Dover-Foxcroft.

The program will be free and open to all ages, and no registration is required to attend the program in person. It will also be live-streamed via Zoom. To view it via Zoom, register in advance at the website, www.yorkcountyaudubon.org.

