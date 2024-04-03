ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are trading their top receiving threat, Stefon Diggs, to the Houston Texans in a deal that was agreed to on Wednesday.

In announcing the trade, the Bills acquired the Texans’ second-round pick in the 2025 draft, which Houston acquired in a trade with Minnesota. Houston also acquired Buffalo’s sixth-round pick in this year’s draft, and a fifth-rounder in 2025.

Diggs’ departure from Buffalo leaves quarterback Josh Allen without his favorite target, and breaks up a tandem that has re-written the team’s passing records since the receiver’s arrival in a trade with Minnesota in March 2020. Together they transformed a Bills offense into becoming one of the NFL’s most potent, while helping Buffalo win four straight AFC East titles.

For the Texans, Diggs gives the offense another playmaker to team with Nico Collins and Tank Dell. Collins led Houston with 80 receptions for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns last season. The Texans went worst to first in the AFC South under first-year coach DeMeco Ryans and AP Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud.

Houston has also traded for running back Joe Mixon, along with a host of improvements on defense. After the deal, the Texans were 15-1 to win the Super Bowl next season on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The 30-year-old Diggs has nine years of NFL experience and topped 1,000 yards in each of his past six seasons. In his first season in Buffalo, he became the Bills’ first player to lead the league in both yards receiving (1,535) and catches (127).

Diggs’ production began slipping in the second half of last season, which coincided with Buffalo firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and promoting Joe Brady, who placed a renewed emphasis on the running attack. Diggs finished the season with 107 catches and 1,183 yards — both lows during his tenure with the Bills — and eight touchdowns.

He finished his time in Buffalo with 445 catches for 5,372 yards and 37 touchdowns to rank fourth on the team list. Diggs holds the top four spots on the franchise list for single-season receptions and the top-two spots for yards receiving.

Overall, he has 1,178 catches for 9,995 yards and 67 touchdowns since being selected by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2015 draft out of Maryland.

CHIEFS: Kansas City wide receiver Rashee Rice said he met with Dallas police Wednesday and takes “full responsibility” for his part in a multivehicle hit-and-run collision over the weekend, according to a statement sent to The Dallas Morning News.

“I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident,” Rice wrote in the signed statement, adding he will continue to cooperate with authorities.

The interview is believed to be the first time Rice has met with the police department since he was connected to the six-vehicle crash, which injured at least four people and left multiple vehicles damaged, officials said. It’s unclear if any charges have been filed.

Police spokesperson Kristin Lowman has said a driver in a Chevrolet Corvette and a driver in a Lamborghini were speeding in the far left lane, near University Boulevard, where both lost control. The Lamborghini traveled onto the shoulder and “hit the center median wall, causing a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles.”

LIONS: Detroit retained tight end Brock Wright, preventing the San Francisco 49ers from signing the restricted free agent.

Detroit decided to match the 49ers’ $12 million, three-year offer to Wright, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Wright, 25, has 43 career catches for 424 yards and seven touchdowns in three seasons with the Lions.

