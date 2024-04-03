PORTLAND – Marjorie Johnson Miller, 87, passed peacefully on March 23, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Biddeford on Dec. 23, 1936, she was the daughter of Ossian and Florence Bruce Johnson.

﻿Marge received her education within the Saco school system and proudly graduated from Thornton Academy in 1954. Fueling her passion for education, she attended Gorham State Teachers College, where she received a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. Marge taught both first and second grade for over 40 years for the Westbrook School Department. Marge’s devotion was duly recognized with the esteemed Katherine Sullivan Award for teacher of the year upon her retirement. Even after stepping back from full- time teaching, her dedication remained steadfast as she continued to enrich young minds as a substitute teacher.

﻿Summers were filled with sailing adventures on Casco Bay aboard the family’s sailboat, Pantera. When not sailing, she could be found at her family cottage on Little Ossipee Lake in Waterboro, Maine, a place she held dear since the age of 15. Last summer, at the age of 86, Marge was still the first to dive into the lake, ride on the jet ski and go tubing. Her heart overflowed with happiness watching her grandchildren make memories at the lake. Marge maintained a youthful spirit, refusing to let age define her, for she believed she was ” too young to be old”. Marge loved life and was an incredible storyteller. She enjoyed traveling, skiing, reading, crafting, decorating her home for the holidays and above all she loved spending time with her family and friends.

﻿Marge was predeceased by her beloved husband of 46 years Thor Miller Jr., and her siblings Robert Johnson and Dorothy Knight.

﻿Left to cherish her memory are her devoted daughters, Kristen Miller and her husband Teddy Sleath of North Hampton, NH, and Karen Krausse, and her husband Ralph Krausse; along with her adored grandchildren, Aiden and Ethan Krausse, all of Exeter; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside service to honor Marge’s life will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery in Falmouth in May where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband Thor.

Marge loved dogs and cats so in lieu of flowers please consider donating to the:

Animal Refuge League

PO Box 336

Westbrook, ME 04098