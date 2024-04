A Connecticut woman was arrested during the nor’easter on Thursday morning after crashing her car on Interstate 295 in Freeport and running from police.

Police say 45-year-old Holli Tapley of Shelton, Connecticut, crashed in the northbound median near Exit 24 around 11 a.m. Thursday. When Cpl. Klayton Peckham responded to the scene, Tapley gave her ID to the trooper, then ran across the southbound lanes and into the woods, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for Maine State Police.

After dispatchers told Peckham that Tapley was wanted in Connecticut for a parole violation associated with a kidnapping offense, Freeport police were notified and troopers began looking for her in the woods.

While officers were headed to the scene, a Freeport resident reported seeing a woman walking away from the highway. Officers found her in a driveway talking with another resident who was cleaning off his car, Moss said.

The woman again ran into a nearby yard when officers tried to speak with her, but was caught after a short foot pursuit, police said.

Tapley was taken to the Cumberland County Jail, where she is being held on a fugitive from justice charge.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: