Every so often I find it important to recognize one of Brunswick’s great treasures: People Plus — the Center That Builds Community. I have been a member for seven years and they have been the best seven years. Nowhere nearby, to my knowledge, can one find better service, people and opportunities for your dollar.

The staff at People Plus must run on Energizer batteries — I don’t think they ever slow down. And the offerings available to members of the community are endless. There is literally something for everyone: educational classes, exercise classes, meal offerings, adaptive equipment loans, information sessions, hair cut services, tax prep services — and the list goes on and on.

I support People Plus and consider myself lucky to be a member of such a fantastic place. If you don’t know them, stop by, take a tour, meet some staff and members and see what you are missing.

Alison Coffin

Brunswick

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: