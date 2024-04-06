We all can agree that children should not be left to sleep on the street. I work for a social service agency and last week we scrambled to find money from local faith organizations to help a family of five sleep safely over the weekend.
The city of Portland and the state of Maine told this family that they could not help them. This family is not alone. Faith groups and kindhearted individuals have stepped in to pay for hotels for people because there is no room in the family homeless shelters and no money available to pay for emergency shelter.
It does not have to be like this. Whether we are Republicans, Democrats or independents, we can all agree: No child should be sleeping on the streets. We can solve this problem together. I believe in us; let’s lead the way and show what compassion in action looks like.
Aaron Hoffman
Scarborough
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.