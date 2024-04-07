SCARBOROUGH – Stephen “Steve” Coyne, 70, passed away on April 3, 2024 in Scarborough following a brief illness.

Steve was born on Dec. 30, 1953 in Portland, son of the late Richard C. Coyne and Kathleen (Macisso) Maguire.

Steve lived a private life that was illuminated by a dedication to his hobbies and crafts.

Steve had a knack for excelling in areas where few find success, especially at the levels in which he was able to elevate to. As a talented guitarist, Steve studied and honed his playing skills throughout his life, performing in the Greater Portland area during his formative years.

Steve was an extremely gifted surfer who was one of the early pioneers of the Maine surf scene. Starting in the 1960s, Steve developed a lifelong passion for surfing and could often be found near his home at Higgins Beach. In those days, most people didn’t realize that such a level of surfing could be developed in the cold waters of Maine. Steve was able to travel to places such as Puerto Rico and Costa Rica to pursue his passion. Higgins Beach was where he spent much of his childhood as well as the majority of his adult life.

Throughout his professional life, Steve dedicated a similar passion to the family business, Eastern Book Company, where he assumed the roles of owner and co-manager up until his retirement.

Steve is survived by his brothers Dick Coyne and wife Esther Peison, and Kevin and wife Diann Coyne; nephews Rich Coyne and Sam Coyne, and nieces Shana Redding, Sarah Cogswell, and Becca Coyne; stepbrother, Mark Maguire and stepsister, Katie Larson.

Services for Steve will be private; interment at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.

Arrangements are under the direction of Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. To view Steve’s memorial page or leave a condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Please consider making a memorial donation

in Steve’s memory to

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 U.S. Route One,

Scarborough, ME 04074,

or online at

http://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/donate.