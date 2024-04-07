Holden, Virginia Manning 92, of Pownal, Jan. 9. Service 11 a.m., April 13, South Freeport United Church of Christ / reception
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Holden, Virginia Manning 92, of Pownal, Jan. 9. Service 11 a.m., April 13, South Freeport United Church of Christ / reception ...
Holden, Virginia Manning 92, of Pownal, Jan. 9. Service 11 a.m., April 13, South Freeport United Church of Christ / reception
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.