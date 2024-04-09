OOB Alumni Scholarship Spril Oldies Dance takes place April 20

The annual OOB Alumni Scholarship Spril Oldies Dance is happening Sattrday, April 20 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Birdie’s Grill & Tavern in Old Orchard Beach.

Mark Andrews, former local wedding and radio DJ comes out of retirement playing oldies from the 50’s to some current hits. The event sold out last spring and in the fall; ticket sales are already brisk.

Tickets are available at Brady’s Screenprint in Biddeford, Ira Honda in Saco, or MacDonald’s Garage in Old Orchard Beach, or by calling at 423-2975. There will be hundreds of dollars in door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, and cash bar. Tickets are $10. Seating is first come, first served. Doors open at 6 p.m.. This dance is open to the public. Proceeds benefit scholarships for Old Orchard Beach students.

Elizabeth DuDevoir inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

Elizabeth DuDevoir of Biddeford, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society. DuDevoir was initiated at University of Maine.

Advertisement

DuDevoir is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Celebrate Earth Day in Saco

Each year, the Saco Parks & Recreation Department offers an opportunity to bring the community together to clean up and prepare the local green spaces and parks for spring and summer.

The recreation department is looking for volunteers to clean up and prepare the local parks for spring and summer. Duties include trash pick-up, weeding, mulching, raking, and more. The event will be held (light) rain or shine.

Volunteers are needed to help at Diamond Riverside Park, Pepperell Park (Fairfield School and the Dog Park), The River Walk Trail, Cascade Falls, Haley Park, the Saco Community Center, Memorial Field at CK Burns School, and Sandy Bottom. Volunteers can choose their preferred park below, although spaces are limited per location based on anticipated projects available). Participants will meet at the Saco Community Center in the morning for T-shirt pick-up, breakfast refreshments and coffee — provided by Atlantic Heights — a group photo, and welcome note. Participants should be bring simple tools like rakes and gloves if they have them. A free lunch, sponsored by Atlantic Heights, will also be provided for all participants.

The clean up takes place Friday, April 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; meet at the Saco Community Center at 75 Franklin St., at 9 a.m. to check-in. Everyone who registers by the T-shirt deadline will pick up their shirts. The event is free but people must pre-register at https://tinyurl.com/77nrspdm. Volunteers under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

Advertisement

Local Senior Tax Assistance Program deadline July 1

Saco’s Senior Tax Assistance Program application deadline is coming up. The City Council authorizes this program annually to provide a local match to the State Property Tax Fairness Credit for eligible residents. Applicants must meet certain requirements to be eligible, and applications are due by July 1.

Those interested should complete applications as early as possible so they can be notified if documents are missing. Participants must reapply each year.

To be eligible to participate, applicants must:

• Be 65 years of age or older prior to the application deadline.

• Have been living in Saco for 10 consecutive years.

Advertisement

• Have been a recipient of a Maine Property Tax Fairness Credit for the 2023 income tax year.

• Have applied for a Homestead exemption.

• Have paid property taxes due through application deadline.

Residents can contact the Saco Finance Department with questions at (207) 283-3303. Age Friendly Saco, a local nonprofit and city-supported entity, also assists residents with preparing applications for both city and state tax programs and can be reached at (207) 710-5029.

For more information and to apply, visit the website https://www.sacomaine.org/departments/assessor/senior_tax_relief.php

Sen. Ingwersen attends Biddeford community iftar dinner

Advertisement

AUGUSTA – State Sen. Henry Ingwersen, D-Arundel, joined local community members in Biddeford at the annual Ramadan iftar event on March 30 at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford.

“It was an honor to join our Muslim neighbors in breaking their fast,” said Sen. Ingwersen. “Muslims have had a long history in Biddeford and have always been contributing members to the state of Maine. I’m proud to see this celebration of togetherness and service in our community. I’m wishing all Muslims in Maine and around the world an early Eid Mubarak.”

The event was hosted by Eisha Khan and Biddeford City Councilor Liam LaFountain, in collaboration with MaineHealth.

Maine Genealogical Society holds military workshop

Maine Genealogical Society will hold its spring workshop, “A Day of Military Research” with Michael L. Strauss, military records expert and lecturer, on Saturday, April 20, at Jeff’s Catering, 15 Eventcenter Way, Brewer. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.. For details and to register, go to Maine Genealogical Society, Maine Vital Records and More

Cost is $55 for society members and $70 for nonmembers, lunch is included.

Advertisement

Mills museum receives grant

Biddeford Mills Museum has received a $1,000 grant from the Biddeford Walmart. Funds will be used to provide new archive storage units to protect some of the museum’s most fragile maps and drawings.

Two centenarians honored in Cane Presentation Ceremony

Saco Mayor Jodi MacPhail continued a long tradition last month, presenting custom-made canes to two local centenarians at The Wardwell, a downtown senior housing and assisted living facility, with the support of Ward 5 City Councilor Phil Hatch.

The canes, made and gifted by Saco local Ernie Merritt, are custom and unique creations that come with a branded engraving and the City of Saco seal, historically presented by Saco’s mayor.

Edrice Bates, who turned 103 on Oct. 18, 2023, was one recipient. She was raised in Aroostook County and met her high school sweetheart, Herschel, on the basketball court when she was a sophomore in high school. They were married in Biddeford.

Advertisement

Edrice was a stay-at-home mom to their son, Erwin. During World War II, Edrice was a part-time nanny and eventually began work at the water company. Then, beginning in 1963, she worked for the State of Maine at the Department of Motor Vehicles; she retired July 3, 1981.

She enjoys playing bridge, is a part of the Friends of Libby Library in Old Orchard Beach, and is a member of the Blue Point Church.

The secret to a long life according to Edrice? “Simply good living.”

Saco’s newest centenarian, John Poli, turned 100 on Jan. 2.

John, born in Biddeford to Michaelangelo Poli, an Italian immigrant, and his mother Idelina, grew up on lower Main Street in Biddeford with two brothers and two sisters. During World War II, John served as a medic in France, Germany and Austria.

He graduated from the University of Maine at Orono with a BA in business and, after college, went to work at his family’s grocery store at Five Points in Biddeford, where he worked until he retired.

Advertisement

After retiring, John would walk from his home on Graham Street to downtown Saco and back with one of his many friends.

13th Annual Miles for Mills to be held May 26 in Brunswick

The 13th annual Miles for Mills Memorial Day Weekend Race, hosted by the Travis Mills Foundation and presented by New Balance Foundation, will be held 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, May 26, at Brunswick Landing. New in 2024 is a 10K Run in addition to the 5K Walk/Run. The race will begin and end at Brunswick Recreation Center, 220 Neptune Drive, Brunswick.

Registration (www.milesformills.org) is $35 per person for the 5K Run/Walk; registration for the 10K Run is $45. Registrants receive a free T-shirt if signed up by April 15 (while supplies last).

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: