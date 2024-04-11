DOVER-FOXCROFT – William S. Price, “Billy”, 71, died on April 5, 2024, in Dover-Foxcroft. William was a loving father, son, and brother. He always enjoyed a good laugh with friends and never lost his faith in God. He loved to draw, play cribbage, bowling, pool, horseshoes, and listening to music.
William was born in West Conshohocken, Pa., on Nov. 18, 1953. Predeceased by parents John and Helene (Osmond) Price. Brother John Jr., sisters, Pamela and Lillian. William had worked at B&M Baked Beans.
Survived by daughters Wendy and Misty. Sisters Heather (Allan) Winckler, Dianna Smith, Brother Timothy (Roxane) Price. Many nieces and nephews.
William will be sadly missed by all who loved him.
There will be a private burial at Brooklawn Memorial Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at Directcremationofmaine.com.
