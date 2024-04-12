Schneider, Kathleen A. 69, of Peaks Island, March 23. Memorial gathering on Peaks Island, 10:30 a.m., April 27, Peaks Island Community Center.
Schneider, Kathleen A. 69, of Peaks Island, March 23. Memorial gathering on Peaks Island, 10:30 a.m., April 27, Peaks Island Community Center.
