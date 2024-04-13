With national politicians from both parties struggling to garner favor among Maine voters, Sen. Collins has an opportunity to recommit to improving the lives of thousands of people in our state.

This year, an estimated 42,250 women and 530 men in the U.S. will die of breast cancer. Almost all these deaths — 90% — are because of metastatic disease: cancer that has spread from the breast to the bones, lungs or other parts of the body. There is no cure.

Individuals with metastatic breast cancer who can no longer work are entitled to Medicare coverage under Social Security Disability Insurance; however, these patients must endure lengthy and arbitrary waiting periods for access to health care. With an average life expectancy of only three years for metastatic breast care patients, there is no time to waste.

That is why The Metastatic Breast Cancer Access to Care Act (H.R. 549, S. 663) must be enacted into law. This bill would waive the waiting periods and provide immediate access to those who qualify. After all, they paid for it. The legislation has strong bipartisan support in Congress, but Sen. Collins has yet to sign on despite having supported it in years past. I urge her to join Sen. King in co-sponsoring it now.

As a breast cancer survivor, I know how devastating breast cancer can be. That’s why I call on Sen. Collins to co-sponsor S.663 again. She has the power to eliminate barriers for those with metastatic breast cancer.

Laurel Bezanson

Maine advocate, National Breast Cancer Coalition

