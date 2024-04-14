Worthington, David Winslow 82, of Naples, Fla., Feb. 1, at home. Gathering 4-7 p.m., May 22, Samoset Resort in Rockport.
Worthington, David Winslow 82, of Naples, Fla., Feb. 1, at home. Gathering 4-7 p.m., May 22, Samoset Resort in Rockport.
