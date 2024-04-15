The Portland Conservatory of Music presents a free lunchtime performance Thursday by flute player Dr. John Ross as part of its Noonday Concert series.

The 12:15 p.m. show is at Portland Public Library’s Rines Auditorium.

Ross is a soloist, chamber musician and orchestral performer, as well as a teacher and administrator for the conservatory.

To reserve a seat and see the upcoming Noonday Concert schedule, go to boxoffice.porttix.com.

