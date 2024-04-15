Head to Portland Public Library on Thursday for a lunchtime flute performance. Antoshka_Gartz/Shutterstock.com

The Portland Conservatory of Music presents a free lunchtime performance Thursday by flute player Dr. John Ross as part of its Noonday Concert series.

The 12:15 p.m. show is at Portland Public Library’s Rines Auditorium.

Ross is a soloist, chamber musician and orchestral performer, as well as a teacher and administrator for the conservatory.

To reserve a seat and see the upcoming Noonday Concert schedule, go to boxoffice.porttix.com.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles