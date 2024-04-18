One immediately recognizes the commitment to historical preservation upon stepping through the doors of The School House restaurant at 506 Harpswell Neck Road.

Decorated with vintage postcards provided by Harpswell locals, community members and visitors reminisce on simpler times while dining.

Among the many relics of history displayed on the walls of the dining room, one displays the signatures of schoolchildren who once studied within the building. The wooden sign was preserved from the original ceiling rafters.

Locals who frequent the restaurant tell stories of their time as students.

Helen Norton, whose oldest daughter was a student at the original 1913 schoolhouse, bought the building in 2006. Her goal in buying the building was to keep history alive.

“I felt that this was part of Harpswell,” Norton said. “It was an institution and I thought it needed to be preserved.”

Shortly after purchasing the building, a local came to her and asked if they could operate a restaurant inside.

“Since I bought it, the building has had four different occupations,” Norton said.

The restaurant rebranded in 2023 when Norton met Majella Gallant, who is now the general manager of The School House restaurant.

Gallant’s decision to relocate to Harpswell came soon after passing through town during a taxi ride.

As Gallant’s family is made up of fishermen from the coast of Ireland, the familiarity of the island town made her feel a sense of home.

“When I first came to the restaurant, it was just to sit at the bar,” Gallant said. “I started watching the operation and thought, ‘I hope they pay attention to the history here.’ She started in 1913 and she has her own stories to tell.”

Life changed for Gallant when she and Norton teamed up to resurrect the schoolhouse.

“It’s not just about putting out great food, a great atmosphere and great service. That’s a minimum of what we provide,” Gallant said. “It’s about getting people to understand the history of the building.”

Norton and Gallant began collecting inkwells from the 20th century, which were later a key factor in the branding of the restaurant. Aside from the restaurant’s logo, inkwells are also displayed along the walls of the dining room.

The building is precious to the community and serves as “Harpswell’s living room” to frequenting locals.

The School House menu allows guests to immerse themselves in Maine farm-to-table culture. Chef Collin Kelly’s commitment is to incorporate freshness and seasonality in each offering.

Kelly established his Maine culinary career during his 10-year tenure as the executive chef at Gather restaurant in Yarmouth. Prior to his position at Gather, Kelly received a degree in culinary arts.

“I originally learned to cook under a chef from Southern Italy, who also focused a lot on Northern Italy, blending into French cuisine,” said Kelly, which now plays into the classic yet comforting, French-influenced and American-evolved menu.

Kelly has plans to keep the menu small and fluid, with the ability to rotate based on local offerings.

“The rule of thumb is Harpswell first, and then we go outside,” said Gallant, speaking on local provisions.

Kelly and Norton have dedicated a focus on sustainable practice within the restaurant. The team plans to continue emphasizing the importance of solar power, composting, recycling, minimizing single-use plastics and food waste.

This past winter, the second floor of the building was destroyed by a fire. The first floor of the restaurant was damaged by smoke, soot and water destruction.

Demolition, cleanup and storage of salvaged items took 123 days. The ceilings, insulation, security systems, dining room walls, electrical systems and lighting have since been replaced.

On top of completed renovations, the team also plans to dedicate part of the property to onsite microgreen, vegetable and herb gardens for hyper-local ingredients.

The School House restaurant is open from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

