GORHAM – On April 10, 2024, after a battle with cancer marked by selflessness and bravery, our beloved wife, mother, relative and friend, Pamela L. Benson peacefully departed this earth surrounded by her family.

She was born on Jan. 9, 1953 in Oceanside, N.Y. to her parents Kenneth Wilmarth Birmingham and Cornelia Gertrude (Nelson) Birmingham. She grew up in Garden City on Long Island, N.Y. and graduated from the University of Bridgeport with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree, and later received her master’s in Nursing Education from the University of Southern Maine.

After her move to Maine, she worked at Maine Medical Center for 43 years where her legacy of kindness and helpfulness are memorialized annually by presentation of the Pam Benson Dedication to the Fellowship Award.

In 1993 she married Alton Benson, and they established a loving home in Gorham, centered on the love and kindness of Jesus. Here they raised their two children, Kristin and James, (as well as many dogs, chickens, pigs, and sheep) and influenced other friends by their welcoming and inclusive natures.

Pam embraced new ventures with enthusiasm and energy. Her optimistic can-do attitude, along with her creative spirit resulted in active, bustling and unique experiences for family and friends. She was an active support for her children in 4-H, sports, academics, camping trips, and outdoor adventures. Their trips to Mount Katahdin, weeks at county fairs, and hours in the garden were highlights of those times. Her beauty, compassion, kindness, and consistent love for everyone she encountered have left an impact that will continue to influence her family, friends, and community.

She was predeceased by her parents Kenneth and Cornelia Birmingham; and her brother, Bruce Birmingham.

She is survived by her husband, Alton Benson; daughter, Kristin Benson, son, James (Kylie) Benson; as well as countless relatives, friends and colleagues. Her absence will be deeply felt by all who knew her.

Visiting hours will be held at Stroudwater Christian Church, 1520 Westbrook St., Portland, 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 27, with a memorial service directly afterward at 2:30 p.m. and a reception to follow. To express condolences and participate in Pam’s online tribute, please visit https://www.mainefuneral.com/Obituaries.html

In lieu of flowers, please consider bringing a photo with a story about Pam written on the back, or making a donation to

Heifer International.

https://www.heifer.org/give/donate-monthly.html

