Astronomy club meets May 3

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England’s (ASNNE’s) next meeting will be on Friday, 3 May, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. at The New School, 38 York St., Kennebunk. The Business Meeting, also open to the public, commences at 7 p.m. FMI, visit the website ASNNE.org.

Some can extend filing of Maine state taxes

The Department of Administrative and Financial Services is allowing Maine Revenue Services, a bureau of DAFS, to extend the deadline to file Maine state taxes, for eight counties impacted by severe January storms, matching the recent Internal Revenue Service (IRS) federal tax extension deadline for Maine taxpayers until July 15. State taxes for residents of York county are due July 15.

Biddeford and Saco hold Black History Walking Tour

The communities of Biddeford and Saco are invited to on a walking tour, revealing the hidden narratives of Black history in our cities. Organized by Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ), the event will take place on Saturday, May 4 at 10 a.m., starting at the Saco Transportation Center on Main Street.

Participants will be learn about the presence and contributions of Black locals as far back as the 1700s, significant visits from renowned Black abolitionists, entertainers, and civil rights leaders, and a discussion on the ties between cotton, slavery, and the northern mills.

The walk is made possible through close collaboration with the two cities’ Main Street organizations, libraries, museums, schools, Atlantic Black Box, and interested “citizen historians.” Saco Museum’s Anatole Brown and Maine Black historian Bob Greene will share professional insights throughout the tour. Biddeford High School students, under the guidance of social studies teacher Mr. Reddy, have unearthed significant historical connections between the textile industry and slavery.

Sandy Katz, co-founder of SURJ, said, “Understanding our past is key to shaping our future. By acknowledging and amplifying voices that have long been marginalized, we empower ourselves to make informed decisions and foster a more inclusive community.”

The tour is timed to coincide with the national celebration of community activist Jane Jacobs; “Jane’s Walk” also takes place May 4.

“Conversations about history and racism can be daunting, but this tour provides a safe space for conversations and discovery,” said Delilah Poupore, executive director of Heart of Biddeford and a SURJ co-founder. “It’s been inspiring to witness the enthusiasm and engagement from all involved so far, and we anticipate this energy to resonate with participants.”

The free tour has been designed to accommodate all participants, with arrangements made for accessibility and transportation support along the route. Additional information can be accessed through JanesWalkME.org

Become a volunteer driver for Age Friendly Biddeford

Age Friendly Biddeford is seeking a volunteer driver for its service that provides transportation to and from medical appointments to Biddeford residents aged 60+. This door-to-door program is designed to help individuals who live in their own homes/rent or reside in independent living facilities to maintain a sense of dignity and independence.

Drivers must be 21 or older, have held a driver’s license for at least one year, have a good driving record and current automobile insurance coverage. A background check is required of all AFB volunteers and is conducted at no cost to the volunteer.

For more information call 207-391-9512 or email transportation.afb@gmail.com



Saco Middle School students celebrate Earth Day at The Ecology School

Fifty seventh-grade students from Saco Middle School celebrated Earth Day at The Ecology School on Monday. During their overnight stay at River Bend Farm, the 313-acre home of The Ecology School, students experienced at least five hours of outdoor, hands-on environmental learning in the fields, forests, riverbank, and farm. This group of seventh graders is part of 180 total students from Saco who have stayed overnight at The Ecology School this school year.

Hosting these students is part of a partnership between The Ecology School, the City of Saco, and Saco Schools to provide an impactful, outdoor educational experiences to students in the local community and part of a broader goal to ensure that all Maine students have an opportunity to experience outdoor education at places like The Ecology School.

Saco Main Street volunteers receive award

Two Saco Main Street volunteers were recently honored with the prestigious Presidential Volunteer Service Award for their outstanding commitment to service and making a positive impact in their community, according to an organization statement.

Christopher Talbot and Elizabeth Gummere, both Saco Main Street board members and Saco residents, were recognized for their exceptional volunteer efforts throughout 2023, according to the statement. “Their combined hours of service exemplify the spirit of volunteerism and demonstrate a deep-rooted dedication to creating meaningful change.”

The Presidential Volunteer Service Award is a national recognition bestowed to individuals who have demonstrated a sustained commitment to volunteer service. Led by AmeriCorps and managed in partnership with Points of Light, this program allows Certifying Organizations to recognize their most exceptional volunteers.

“We are immensely proud of Chris and Beth for their remarkable achievements,” said Angie Presby, Saco Main Street’s executive director. “Their selfless contributions have had a profound impact on our organization and the communities we serve. This prestigious recognition is well-deserved, and we extend our heartfelt congratulations to them both.”

Saco Main Street is a nationally accredited nonprofit organization dedicated to small business and downtown revitalization.

For more information about Saco Main Street and how to get involved, visit www.sacomainstreet.org

