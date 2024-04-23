Gov. Brennan’s funeral reminded me of his strong commitment to extending a helping hand to those in need. No issue was too big or small.

Big: At a National Governors Association winter meeting in 1981, newly elected President Ronald Reagan outlined the principles—no details—of his first budget. Forty-eight governors pledged their support—sight unseen. Brennan was one of two who voted against. Months later, Reagan’s budget contained deep cuts in services to children. The earlier blind support by the governors tied their hands politically and many of the cuts were made in their states. But not nearly so deep in Maine, when the Legislature, by a 183-1 vote, supported Brennan’s proposal to replace nearly all federal dollars with state dollars.

Small: The governor wanted a closer look at how the state was actually helping children in need. We arranged for him to meet with foster parent “Mrs. McGillicuddy,” in her third-floor apartment, where she was caring for two bed-bound, 5-year-old girls for about $300 a month. Months later, in a meeting with the governor and budget director to review the Department of Human Service’s budget, the director noted that some programs were asking for increases that far exceeded inflation. He singled out foster care as an example. The governor wanted an explanation. Remember Mrs. McGillicuddy, he was asked. This increase would raise her to $400 a month. The governor turned to the director and said: “For God’s sake, find her the money!”

For many years I worked with politicians nationwide who professed their commitment to help children. The difference between most of them and Joe Brennan? He meant it.

Michael Petit

Former DHS commissioner

Portland

