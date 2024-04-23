SOUTH PORTLAND – George E. “Jud” Smith, Jr. passed away April 19, 2024 after a long illness. Jud was born Oct. 15, 1941 to George E. Smith, Sr. and Edna M. Wynne.

He graduated from Deering High School in 1960. His first job was at Shaw’s, working there five years. He then worked at Guy Gannett Publishing Co. for 43 years as a platemaker and pressman, retiring in 2005.

In his younger years, he bowled in many leagues and was Portland’s ten-pin bowling champion in 1962. He was a member of the Portland Eagles Aerie 565, Moose Lodge 130, Rivermeadow Golf Club, and Sunset Ridge Links Course.

Jud enjoyed family vacations to Mooshead Lake, fishing and hiking, boating to the islands of Casco Bay, golfing with his wife, and winters in Florida enjoying the warm sunshine and a cold Miller Lite.

Jud was predeceased by his wife Cathy Grady Smith, his sister Sandra Rouse and his son Robert “Bub” Smith.

George is survived by his wife Mary Valerie Martin; daughters Kimberly Smith and Allison Caron; grandson Jim Godin; great-grandchildren Henry and Blake Godin. His bonus family Sara Paveglio, Katie and Adam, Karen Sams, Danielle and Matthew.

Per Jud’s wishes, there will be a private family farewell this summer on Casco Bay.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous