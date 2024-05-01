WNBA teams have started making moves to capitalize on the popularity of Caitlin Clark.

Some are booking bigger venues for when Clark and the Indiana Fever come to town.

The Las Vegas Aces and Washington Mystics have moved their games against the Fever to bigger arenas. The numbers Clark generated in college indicates it’s a smart move.

While at Iowa, when the No. 1 pick in the draft and the Hawkeyes went on the road this past season, they played in front of sellout crowds or set attendance records.

“She helps ticket sales, so I think it’s a really great time to have eyes. She’s going to be an elite player,” Aces Coach Becky Hammon said. “She has been in college. She’s done stuff in college that nobody else has. She’s going to be a great player in the W. There’s no doubt about it.

“So the more people we can pack into the building to cheer against her, we’ll take it, although I don’t know if they’ll be cheering against her,” Hammon quipped. “I guess they might be cheering for her.”

The two-time reigning WNBA champion Aces relocated their game on May 25 from the 12,000-seat Michelob Ultra Arena to the 18,000-seat T-Mobile Arena.

Aces players credit Clark, but also know that their own team, which has won the past two titles, has done a great job increasing attendance at games over the past few seasons.

“We’re not rolling out any red carpet. We’re here to be a business and sell a lot of tickets. Kudos to her (Clark), but we also have done that in previous years in big games as well,” Las Vegas guard Kelsey Plum said. “There are a lot of people that play basketball. People are coming to watch A’ja Wilson. People are going to watch Chelsea Gray.

“That’s not a slight on anyone, but I’m saying that’s not for her. We played in Chicago last year. We sold it out last year.”

Clark will make her preseason debut on Friday night at Dallas – a game that is already sold out.

The Mystics game against Indiana on June 7 will be played at Capital One Arena – Washington’s old home. Their normal home, the Entertainment and Sports Arena, can seat up to 4,200 fans, but the Capital One Arena has a maximum basketball capacity of more than 20,000.

Nearly half of WNBA teams play in NBA arenas, so there’s no need to move those games.

Still, a few others that don’t are feeling a push to move games to larger arenas, including the Chicago Sky. The Sky and Angel Reese play their home games in the 10,000-seat Wintrust Arena. Fans started a petition to move their first home game against Indiana to the bigger United Center. There’s a concert scheduled at that arena on June 23 when the Fever come to town – so that’s not going to happen.

The Los Angeles Sparks are another team that could move their game against Indiana.

The Sparks are playing their first five home games at Long Beach because of arena conflicts from construction and the NBA and NHL playoffs. They are hosting the Fever on May 24, which is scheduled to be played at Long Beach. The team’s first five games will be played there in a 4,000-seat arena.

The Sparks have played games in the past at USC and there’s always a chance they could move the Indiana game there. The Sparks said they have nothing official to report when asked about moving the game.

The Atlanta Dream, who also play in a smaller venue that seats only 3,500, host Clark and the Fever on June 21. The team hasn’t said whether it’s exploring trying to move to a bigger arena yet.

JUST A FEW minutes into the Indiana Fever’s media day, General Manager Lin Dunn was asked to compare Caitlin Clark to a pair of Birds – Sue, who Dunn drafted No. 1 overall in 2002, and Larry, who turned the NBA’s Boston Celtics into an instant contender in 1979.

Whether Clark’s career takes off like theirs remains to be seen. For now, Dunn wants the Fever’s 22-year-old star rookie to focus on getting acclimated to the pro level, getting in sync with her new teammates and focusing on making the playoffs. The rest can be debated later.

“I see many characteristics between Sue Bird and Caitlin Clark some 20 years later,” Dunn said Wednesday. “When I look at the great guards I’ve seen over how many years now, 28 years, Caitlin has the potential. If she stays healthy, adapts quickly to the physicality of this league, she has the potential to have that kind of career.”

Clark’s presence already has created waves for a franchise trying to end a seven-year postseason drought.

Ticket sales are surging and 36 of the Fever’s 40 regular-season games are scheduled for national television.

Another big change: Security.

Clark’s popularity, her collision with a fan during a court-storming at Ohio State last season and last spring’s airport run-in involving Brittney Griner have prompted Indiana to put a premium on safety with the first big test coming at Friday’s preseason opener in Dallas.

“I’m sure everybody would say they’d rather be flying charter all the time, and that definitely would help,” Clark said. “But I think the Fever organization has done a really good job getting ahead of things. There’s going to be a lot of security traveling with us, there will be certain plans of how we’re going to navigate through airports. It’s not just for us, it’s for everybody in the WNBA. Everybody has to navigate it.”

On the court, Clark also has changed things.

Coach Christie Sides already has detected how Clark’s trademark logo 3-pointers will help Indiana space the floor and her teammates have raved about Clark’s nifty, crisp passes.

The combination has some outside the organization projecting a championship run. Inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse, though, the expectations are more grounded.

“Like Lin said, the idea of winning a championship right away – let’s be realistic,” Sides said. “When you talk to players, they’re always thinking we can win today, we can win every day. Our main goal is we want to make the playoffs. That’s our main goal, but we have a plan in place and steps we want to make sure we don’t skip so we can obtain more sustainable success.”

She’s hoping to follow in the footprints of the two Birds, who both led their teams on title runs.

Larry Bird won championships and three MVP awards with the Celtics before returning to the league as coach and later president of basketball operations with his home-state Indiana Pacers. Sue Bird won five Olympic gold medals and four titles playing with the Seattle Storm and is now part of the team’s ownership group.

With Clark being paired with 6-foot-5 forward Aliyah Boston, last’s season’s unanimous league rookie of the year, it’s hard not to think big.

“We can expand who we are in so many ways on and off the floor but especially on the floor,” longtime guard Kelsey Mitchell said. “We can do so many different things in so many different ways, scoring and defending the ball and just being aggressive because we are young. But, more importantly, we’re developing a great chemistry together.”

