Gary Stevens, one of the state’s most prominent high school sports administrators, will be leaving as Thornton Academy’s athletic director in July, the Saco school announced Wednesday.

Stevens has been the athletic director for Thornton Academy for 17 years, having taken over in July 2007. Under Stevens, the Golden Trojans emerged as a power in Maine’s high school sports landscape, winning 22 team state championships, including the school’s first titles in boys’ hockey (three), boys’ lacrosse (two), boys’ basketball (one) and baseball (one).

“Gary leaves huge shoes to fill,” Thornton headmaster Rene Menard said in a statement provided by the school. “His knowledge of middle school and high school sports is unmatched, as well as his institutional knowledge of Thornton athletics.”

Thornton announced that Stevens’s spot will be filled by current Portland Athletic Director and Co-Curricular Director Lance Johnson. Johnson has been the athletic director at Portland since 2020. Previously, he was the varsity football coach at Scarborough, where he went 67-34 and won the 2017 Class A title.

“I was attracted to Thornton Academy because of the long tradition of TA athletics, combined with the commitment, support, and involvement of the community,” Johnson said in a statement provided by Thornton Academy. “I am also excited to lead Thornton Academy athletics into the future with the building of our new field house.”

This story will be updated.

