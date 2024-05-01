It was late in the fourth quarter of a 1965 Thanksgiving football game between the Massachusetts towns of Lexington and Concord. Eddie Woodin, Concord’s quarterback, dropped back to pass. He had a decision to make. He could force a throw, take a sack or make a dash for the first down marker.

“It opened up, so I ran,” recalled Woodin of Scarborough, this year’s winner of the Distinguished American Award from the Maine Chapter of the National Football Foundation.

He scrambled for 15 yards before taking a crunching hit – the moment immortalized in a black-and-white photograph in his office.

“He just nailed me,” Woodin said with a laugh.

Later that drive, Concord scored what wound up being the game-winning touchdown. Woodin was named player of the game, his high school had defeated their rivals and he eventually went on to play at Colby College. It was his favorite moment in his football career, he said, one of many highs and lows that have made lasting impressions on how he approaches life.

On May 19, Woodin, a South Portland business owner and philanthropist, will receive the NFF honor, given to a former football player, coach or contributor who has distinguished themselves in their community and given back.

Advertisement

“He fits the mold of what we’re looking for in the Distinguished American Award,” said John Wolfgram, president of the NFF Maine chapter. “He’s been a big supporter of football, he’s been highly successful in the business world and as a philanthropist.”

Woodin is joining an impressive list of Distinguished American Award winners, said Jack Cosgrove, head football coach at Colby College and past president of the chapter. Philanthropist Harold Alfond and Seeds of Peace Director Tim P. Rice are among the chapter’s award recipients.

“They’re people who have done so much in their lives that has been recognized by our foundation,” Cosgrove said. “They’ve impacted so many people and affected so many people in our great state.”

Woodin has contributed to countless nonprofits and initiatives – unless you want to actually count the photographs on the “Wall of Fame” in his office at Woodin & Company Store Fixtures Inc. showing him and those who his efforts have benefited.

“He’s become a well-known figure in the world that he lives in,” Cosgrove said.

When Woodin donates to a cause, he often goes further than writing a check. He’ll help jumpstart fundraising campaigns, aid in the organization of events, and contribute his business and marketing skills to increase exposure. Project GRACE, the South Portland Food Cupboard and Scarborough Land Trust are just a few of the local organizations he contributes to.

Advertisement

“When he recognizes a need, it grabs his heart and he’ll do anything he can to light a fire, contribute and collaborate until the need is met,” said Dwayne Hopkins, executive director of the Food Cupboard.

As the supporter of many of the land trust’s capital campaigns over the years, Woodin has helped the land trust conserve Broadturn Farm, Warren Woods and the Pleasant Hill and Blue Point preserves, according to Executive Director Andrew Mackie.

“A longtime environmentalist, Eddie has helped protect healthy and natural outdoor spaces for the benefit of people and wildlife,” Mackie said in an email to the Sentry. His efforts have ensured “public access and the enjoyment of nature for all, as well as the protection of farmland, forests, wildlife and watersheds for generations to come,” he said.

It’s important to enjoy your victories, which Woodin learned at that Thanksgiving game in 1965, but no one goes undefeated in life.

In his sophomore year at Colby, the team’s star quarterback was injured. Woodin stepped in for the remainder of the season, which culminated in a game against Bowdoin College, and one play stands out to him among the rest.

Woodin curled out of the pocket and saw a receiver breaking free and threw “not a floater, but I didn’t throw a bullet.”

Advertisement

The pass was intercepted in the end zone and, in a tight loss, proved to be a decisive moment.

“Those are the moments that you can never have back, and you learn by them,” he said.

Woodin was a multi-sport athlete but said football is “the finest sport I played,” mostly due to the lessons he’s learned and been able to apply to his life – whether it be business, philanthropy or how he approaches his day.

“You might win the championship, but you’re only going to do that one or two times in your lifetime. Most of your seasons, and your life, is trying to stay above .500 and maybe a few times in your lifetime you’re going to be the bottom dweller, you’re going to be the worst team,” Woodin said. “In life, what do you do? You have to dig your way out and fight your way out.

“For me, the tenacity and drive, a lot of it stemmed from the disciplines I learned playing football.”

Woodin encourages others in the community to apply their strengths to causes important to them.

“Try and find a cause and invest time and energy with a group that’s helping others,” he said. “I think there’s just an army of talent and ability that can give back and make a difference in this community.”

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: