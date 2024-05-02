In photos: Sheep shearing at Shaker Village

At the Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village farm in New Gloucester, sheep are shorn once a year in the spring. This year, the farm has 73 sheep and it took most of a day to shear them all. Shaker Village, which was established in 1783 and is the only active Shaker community in the world, is home to two remaining Shakers, Brother Arnold Hand and Sister June Carpenter. Photos by staff photographer Gregory Rec.

