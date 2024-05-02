Buckland Ceramics is participating in the Maine Pottery Tour this weekend. Image courtesy of Brian Buckland

The Maine Pottery Tour happens this weekend, and studios all over the state will be open. You can meet the artists, watch them work and purchase their creations.

Ensemble members rehearse a high energy musical number from “Head Over Heels” at the Waterville Opera House. Photo by Michelle Sweet

Head to Waterville this weekend or next for “Head Over Heels.” The musical’s soundtrack is comprised entirely of songs by The Go-Go’s and Belinda Carlisle, and our lips are anything but sealed about it.

Riders on a vintage trolley at Seashore Trolley Museum. Photo by Phil Morse

Saturday is opening day at the Seashore Trolley Museum in Kennebunkport, and Mainers with a valid driver’s license or state ID can get in for the off-the-rails low price of $2.07.

Half of a Choo-Chee Banh Mi from Little Pig in Portland. Photo by Leslie Bridgers

For a fried fish banh mi with a tasty Thai curry twist, head to Portland takeout spot Little Pig. Find it at 722b Congress St. in Portland.

The Palace Diner in Biddeford. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer

Nick Schroeder is the communications manager for Space, and he had no problem articulating what his ideal day would look like. Follow in his footsteps (or tire tracks) by bouncing from Portland to Biddeford to Rockland and back, with stops at Speckled Ax, The Palace Diner and Hello Hello Books.

The Murder, She Told logo. Image courtesy of Kristen Seavey

Some of this weekend’s forecast is iffy, especially on Sunday. It might be a good time to curl up on the couch and listen to the “Murder, She Told” true crime podcast by Mainer Kristen Seavey. The show focuses on cold cases in New England.

Ocotillo, a new brunch spot on Danforth Street in Portland. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer

Some new brunch spots have popped up in Portland, including Ocotillo and Thistle & Grouse. We’ve got the details, which may help with your Mother’s Day planning.

