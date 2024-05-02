The Maine Pottery Tour happens this weekend, and studios all over the state will be open. You can meet the artists, watch them work and purchase their creations.

Head to Waterville this weekend or next for “Head Over Heels.” The musical’s soundtrack is comprised entirely of songs by The Go-Go’s and Belinda Carlisle, and our lips are anything but sealed about it.

Saturday is opening day at the Seashore Trolley Museum in Kennebunkport, and Mainers with a valid driver’s license or state ID can get in for the off-the-rails low price of $2.07.

Related Ride a historic trolley on the cheap in Kennebunkport

For a fried fish banh mi with a tasty Thai curry twist, head to Portland takeout spot Little Pig. Find it at 722b Congress St. in Portland.

Nick Schroeder is the communications manager for Space, and he had no problem articulating what his ideal day would look like. Follow in his footsteps (or tire tracks) by bouncing from Portland to Biddeford to Rockland and back, with stops at Speckled Ax, The Palace Diner and Hello Hello Books.

Some of this weekend’s forecast is iffy, especially on Sunday. It might be a good time to curl up on the couch and listen to the “Murder, She Told” true crime podcast by Mainer Kristen Seavey. The show focuses on cold cases in New England.

Some new brunch spots have popped up in Portland, including Ocotillo and Thistle & Grouse. We’ve got the details, which may help with your Mother’s Day planning.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous