AUGUSTA — A 19-year-old man was listed in serious condition at a Portland hospital after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night as he crossed Water Street in Augusta.

Augusta police said the man was walking east across Water Street, near Laurel Street, shortly before 8 p.m. when he was hit by an automobile.

The driver was a 61-year-old woman from Jefferson who was northbound on Water Street.

Police declined to identify the pedestrian or the driver.

The man was taken by a LifeFlight of Maine helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Water Street was shut down for several hours as the Maine State Police reconstructed the crash.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: