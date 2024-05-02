LEWISTON — St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center will get $3.99 million in congressionally directed spending to modernize, renovate and improve its substance use disorder inpatient treatment unit.

The unit is located on the fourth floor of the D Building, according to a statement issued by St. Mary’s. It is where the addiction rehabilitation program is located. The renovated space will improve the unit’s environment and reduce elements of unnecessary stress.

Hospital officials hope that the renovations will have a positive impact on mental health and substance use disorder patients, according to the statement.

“This project will ensure that SUD (substance use disorder) patients have the best and safest quality of care and healthcare workers have an improved work environment,” officials state.

The renovations will also improve the working environment for employees, improving productivity, morale and health, according to the statement. Hospital officials hope it results in better staff retention.

Though there is a need for therapy programs that address both mental health and substance use disorder, there are few substance use disorder treatment programs nationally that can serve patients with both of those health issues, according to the statement.

Advertisement

The unit is one of only three inpatient detoxification programs in the state, according to the statement. The renovations will allow St. Mary’s to provide care to people with “co-occurring behavioral health issues.”

On top of the congressional funding, St. Mary’s Health System is also expected to receive almost $9 million in state funds to help keep its behavioral health unit afloat and expand it to include a day treatment program. The state Legislature recently approved the funds, which St. Mary’s requested last year.

The funding comes at a time when St. Mary’s Health System is facing financial hardships. Over the last few years the hospital system has sold property, closed programs and laid off staff. Most recently it announced that it will close its oncology practice in July.

Massachusetts-based Covenant Health, which owns St. Mary’s, has covered $88 million of the hospital system’s financial shortfalls collectively over the last three years.

Hospital officials credit Sens. Collins and King for helping them attain the funding, stating “We are grateful for the support of Senators Collins and King in this important investment for the Lewiston-Auburn community and are now focused on bringing this project to completion.”

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: