CHICAGO — William Contreras hit an RBI single during Milwaukee’s three-run eighth inning, and the Brewers won their first game against former manager Craig Counsell, beating the Chicago Cubs 3-1 on Friday.

Chicago’s Hayden Wesneski pitched scoreless ball into the seventh and Christopher Morel homered for the third time in five games. But the Brewers used a late rally to open a weekend series between the NL Central’s top teams on a winning note.

Jackson Chourio started Milwaukee’s comeback with a pinch-hit single with one out in the eighth against Adbert Alzolay (1-4). The rookie swiped second and scored on Contreras’ base hit.

Contreras then stole second and came around on Willy Adames’ two-out single. The Brewers got another run when Adames stole second and scored on Jake Bauers’ single to center against Alzolay, who heard it from the crowd.

Milwaukee’s Joe Ross pitched six innings of six-hit ball after losing his previous three starts. Elvis Peguero (4-0) and Joel Payamps each worked an inning before Trevor Megill handled the ninth for his second save.

ANGELS: Mike Trout had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, and the three-time AL MVP is expected to return this season.

Trout had a partial medial menisectomy procedure performed in California. The team said the outfielder will remain in Anaheim for the start of his rehab process.

This is the fourth consecutive year that the 11-time All-Star has dealt with a significant injury.

“When they went in, it was exactly what we said it was and nothing else,” Angels Manager Ron Washington said before his team opened a three-game series in Cleveland. “So we’re all good.”

Washington said he spoke to Trout following the surgery.

The 32-year-old Trout isn’t exactly sure when he injured his knee. He was leading the majors with 10 homers and had 14 RBIs and six steals before he was sidelined.

CUBS: Justin Steele is just about ready to return to Chicago’s rotation after being sidelined since the season opener because of a strained left hamstring.

Steele is on track to start Monday against San Diego, assuming he gets through one more bullpen session with no issues, Counsell said. The left-hander was hurt trying to field a bunt at Texas in the first Opening Day start of his career.

Steele threw 63 pitches Wednesday for Triple-A Iowa. He allowed three runs and six hits in 3 1/3 innings.

The Cubs are counting on more big things from Steele coming off his first All-Star season. The left-hander was 16-5 with a 3.06 ERA in 30 starts and finished fifth in the NL Cy Young Award voting.

PIRATES: Pittsburgh optioned former first-overall pick Henry Davis to Triple-A Indianapolis and activated catcher Yasmani Grandal off the injured list.

Davis is hitting just .162 with no home runs and four RBI in 23 games for Pittsburgh. The 24-year-old, the top selection in the 2021 amateur draft, has struck out 29 times in 83 at-bats.

BRAVES: Atlanta acquired right-handed reliever Jimmy Herget from the Los Angeles Angels for cash.

Herget was recently designated for assignment by the Angels after pitching this season at Triple-A Salt Lake. The trade was completed Thursday and the 30-year-old pitcher was assigned to the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate at Gwinnett.

Herget had his best season for the Angels in 2022, making 49 appearances with a 2.48 ERA and nine saves over 69 innings. Last season, he went 2-4 with a 4.66 ERA in 29 games.

UNIFORMS: Major League Baseball uniforms will have larger lettering on the back of jerseys and individual pant customization will be available to all players beginning in 2025, MLB and Nike announced.

MLB and Nike said the uniform adjustments will be made following conversations with players, clubs and equipment managers.

Some players in spring training complained about the fit and look. The white pants worn by some teams are see-through enough to clearly show tucked-in jersey tops.

