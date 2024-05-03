TORONTO — Bruins Coach Jim Montgomery has largely gone out of his way to keep from being especially critical of David Pastrnak, who has had a largely quiet first-round playoff series.

But after Pastrnak made a limited impact in the Bruins’ 2-1 loss in Game 6 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Montgomery asked for more. Questioned about needing more from Brad Marchand and Pastrnak, his answer was pointed.

“Your best players need to be your best players this time of year,” Montgomery said. “The effort is tremendous. They need to come through with some big-time plays in some big-time moments. Marchand has done that in the series. Pasta needs to step up.”

Montgomery was asked to elaborate.

“(Pastrnak) needs to be the dominant player that we’re used to,” Montgomery said. “He’s doing it in flurries. He’s not doing it as consistently as he did during the regular season.”

Pastrnak, the NHL’s fifth-leading scorer during the regular season with 47 goals and 63 assists, has only two goals and two assists in the series, and nothing in the last two losses.

“I maybe don’t get enough shots. I maybe should have more of a shooting mentality,” said Pastrnak. “I’m going shoot the puck more.”

He’s not the only one not scoring for Boston. The Bruins have just two goals in the last two games, the second of which came with 0.1 seconds left Thursday night. They had just one shot on goal in the first period of Game 6, and just two shots in the first period in Game 5.

“We don’t spend enough time in the offensive zone,” Pastrnak said. “We have to be stronger to get more O-Zone offensive time.”

JACK EDWARDS: Boston’s Game 6 loss in Toronto was the final game for NESN play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards.

Following the Bruins’ 2-1 defeat, Edwards appeared on camera from his broadcast perch at ScotiaBank Arena with longtime analyst Andy Brickley. In the past, Edwards has had a habit of delivering flowery soliloquies at season’s end, sometimes spiced with bombast.

But this was more understated.

“For the past 19 years,” Edwards began, “to witness and describe some of the greatest moments in the New England sports pantheon… has been the thrill of a lifetime. I want to thank every employee at NESN, especially our production team of Brian Zechello, Rose Mirakian-Wheeler, Patrick White and all the photographers, represented on this trip by Bobby Swan.

“Most of all, I want to thank my broadcast partner, Andy Brickley. You’re the brother I never had until I started working with you. It’s been a joyride for 19 years and this is my goodbye.”

Brickley responded: “I have four brothers, but now I have five. Absolutely a pleasure working with you, Jack. Great call again tonight. Tremendous finish. It would have been storybook had (the Bruins) won a Game 5 at home, go out in that fashion for you personally. And given the situation with this series, it might have been even more storybook had we been able to broadcast Game 7.”

“So long everybody,” concluded Edwards. “Long live the Boston Bruins.”

Edwards announced plans to retire after the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, after which national networks have exclusive rights to the games. But with a winner-take-all Game 7 against Toronto set for Saturday night at TD Garden, ABC will televise the game, leaving NESN – and Edwards – on the sidelines.

Edwards, 66, announced last month that he was leaving the job, saying that his work could no longer match his own standards. Edwards spoke with the Boston Globe in February about an undiagnosed medical problem that has at times slurred his speech and resulted in a halting delivery.

Later in the telecast, Bruins Coach Jim Montgomery, in his postgame interview on NESN, took time to salute Edwards.

“Jack, I just want to say, on behalf of our entire team, what a tremendous career you’ve had,” said Montgomery, “and how much the Bruins fans love you and how much we love you and the great work you’ve done for so many years, representing the Bruins and being one of our biggest fans while being one of our best salesmen for what our product is, day-in, day-out.”

Edwards, who appeared moved by the remarks, said: “Thanks a lot, Monty. Good luck Saturday night.”

