Looking for a fun, friendly, easy place to live in one of the country’s best small cities? Consider Stevens Square at Baxter Woods in Portland, Maine to be your next home.

Whether you’re interested in a low-maintenance, single-level residence, an urban oasis that supports an active lifestyle, a 55+ age-qualified community, an intimate enclave or anything in between, Stevens Square at Baxter Woods has what you are seeking.

This new community has grown out of the former St. Joseph’s Convent property. These condominiums will be in the third of eventually five new buildings, tucked into the southeast corner of the campus against Mayor Baxter Woods, a nature preserve in the middle of the city.

Built with today’s highly efficient and health-conscious standards, the new homes are single-level with laundry hook-ups in each unit. At this stage of development for Building 3, buyers can select finish choices such as flooring, cabinet style and color, bathroom tiles and countertops. Nearly all offer a private deck. The buildings have community-focused features, like a light-filled gathering room, large common deck, fire-pit and dog wash. Undercover parking comes with every home.

This inclusive campus has a community center with indoor/outdoor fitness facilities, a saltwater pool, a full-size gymnasium where the winter Portland Farmers Market is held, a theatre and café. There’s also the historic Motherhouse, built in 1906 and topped with a golden dome that can be seen from many viewpoints around the city.

The fun and friendly culture of Stevens Square is enhanced by the surrounding neighborhood of Deering Center, home to cute shops, a nationally recognized bakery, restaurants, sports bars and several points of access to more Portland trails. Friends and community await.

If you’re ready to downsize, you can upgrade at the same time. Take a closer look at stevenssquare.com.

Residences at Stevens Square are represented by Gardner Real Estate Group. Contact Ed Gardner at 207-415-4493 and ed@gardnerregroup.com or Kelley Craig at 207-615-4406 and kelley@gardnerregroup.com.

