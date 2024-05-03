FALMOUTH – Dorothy Mae “Dottie” Knox Van Herwarde, 96, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2024, in Falmouth. Dorothy was born on Sept. 25, 1927, in Belleville, N.J., to the late Horace and Mabel (McCormack) Knox.

Dorothy was predeceased by her loving husband William “Bill”, son James, and daughter-in-law, Karen. She was a wonderful Mom to her four loving children, William and his wife Ellen Van Herwarde, Carol and husband Patrick Gannon, Joan and husband William Smith, and Thomas. Dorothy was an adoring Nana to 11 grandchildren, Katherine, Christine, Alexandra, Jacqueline, Thomas, Sean, Harrison, Grania, Kara, Jeremy and Liam; five great-grandchildren, Olivia, Taylor, Walker, Ian, and Cal.

Family and friends are invited to visit at 11 a.m., on May 4, 2024, with a funeral service at 12 p.m., at Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland.

To view Dorothy’s full obituary or leave a condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

