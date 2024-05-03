Van Herwarde, Dorothy Mae “Dottie” Knox 96, April 28, 2024, in Falmouth. Visit, 11 a.m., May 4, service at 12 p.m., at Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel.
Van Herwarde, Dorothy Mae “Dottie” Knox 96, April 28, 2024, in Falmouth. Visit, 11 a.m., May 4, service at 12 p.m., at Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel.
