BOSTON — When Kristaps Porzingis limped off the court last week, the Celtics big man admitted he thought the worst. He had an incredible opportunity to contribute to a contender for the NBA title, but an injury threatened to take it all away.

SECOND ROUND GAME 1 WHO: Cavaliers or Magic at Celtics WHEN: 7 p.m. Tuesday TELEVISION: TNT

The reports on the right soleus strain Porzingis suffered in Game 4 of the Celtics’ first-round series against Miami have been optimistic, which is how he is choosing to look at it. Porzingis saidat practice on Saturday that he doesn’t have a concrete target date for his return but all sign points to him returning during the playoffs.

“You saw my reaction on the court,” Porzingis said. “Then once we kind of got the diagnosis, I calmed down. It looks like it’s not as bad as I initially thought. Yeah, it is what it is. Nobody wants to get hurt. But at least it’s like not as bad as it could’ve been.”

Porzingis hurt his calf late in the second quarter of Game 4. After planting his foot, he immediately came up lame and called for a sub. Porzingis said it’s the same soleus injury he had during the season, which kept him out for roughly a week. While this injury is more severe, Porzingis said the Celtics will be more aggressive in his return considering it is the playoffs.

At the same time, Porzingis said he wants to be cautious with the injury. The Celtics will still be the favorite in the second round against either Cleveland or Orlando without Porzingis.

“I’m not gonna lie, it’s tough,” Porzingis said. “First few moments was really tough. It gets you down for a second. It is what it is. It’s part of the sport and these things happen and the best I can do now is, ‘OK, what’s the next thing I have to do to get healthy as soon as possible?’ … So just looking forward to making quick steps forward toward being back on the court.”

Porzingis said he plans to be around the team and hopes to be on the road for Games 3 and 4 next week. The Celtics will open the second round at 7 p.m. Tuesday at TD Garden. Al Horford will be back in the starting role in place of Porzingis, while a mix of Luke Kornet, Xavier Tillman and Neemias Queta will pick up the extra minutes.

The Celtics look like they lucky and the injury to Porzingis isn’t anything serious. They have the depth to make up for his absence in the short-term, but Porzingis will ideally be back at full strength if Boston advances to the conference finals.

“I’m around the practice all the time, seeing what these guys do at the stations and stuff and I expect those guys to get more minutes now,” Porzingis said. ”Al’s obviously starting. We already have Al, who’s a great presence for us 24/7. Now Luke and X are probably getting some time. I think it’s going to be good for me to be around to see if I can give those guys something that I see.”

