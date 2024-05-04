I would encourage the city of Portland to approve the Portland Museum of Art’s proposal for its addition, including the demolition of the former Chamber of Commerce building. I love historic architecture. I spent childhood summers in a John Calvin Stevens cottage. But I also worked for architects for 40 years and I understand that architecture can create joy and wonder. The proposed addition holds this sort of promise, with beautiful proposed public spaces that will likely become beloved in their own right.

Preservation should not be an end in itself. The Libby Building that was demolished to build the Payson Building had stature, handsome design and a commanding presence over Congress Square, but it was deemed by the architects unworkable as a museum. Don’t the results speak for themselves? We gained an iconic, beloved building in the bargain.

I think Portland has an easier choice this time. 142 Free St.’s main claim to significance is that it has been there a long time and it had a faςade added by Stevens. I don’t see how this ersatz historic building contributes enough to stand in the way of what promises to be another wonderful addition to Portland’s arts, culture and tourism.

Charles Donahue

South Portland

