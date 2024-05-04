San Diego acquired two-time batting champion Luis Arraez from the Miami Marlins along with nearly $7.9 million on Saturday in a deal for four players that left the Padres responsible only for the major league minimum salary.

First baseman Nathan Martorella, outfielders Dillon Head and Jakob Marsee, and right-hander Woo-Suk Go were dealt to the Marlins for the second baseman, who won the 2022 AL batting title with Minnesota and the 2023 NL crown with the Marlins.

Miami is paying San Diego $7,898,602 of the $8,491,398 remaining for the final 149 days of Arraez’s $10.6 million salary. That left his cost to the Padres at $592,796 – exactly a prorated share of the $740,000 minimum.

Arraez, who turned 27 last month, can become a free agent after the 2025 World Series.

Miami had said Friday night the deal was pending a review of medical information.

A two-time All-Star, Arráez is hitting .299 with eight doubles, one triple, five RBI and 22 runs scored in 33 games this season. The 27-year-old has hit safely in 17 of his last 21 games after beginning the season with a .234 average over his first 12 games.

Arráez finished eighth in NL MVP voting last year after setting career highs in average, hits (203), home runs (10) and RBI (69). He also hit for his first career cycle on April 11 last year at Philadelphia.

Since making his major league debut in 2019, Arráez leads major league players with a .324 average. He has hit over .300 in four of his five previous major league seasons and became the first player to win a batting title in both leagues in consecutive seasons.

YANKEES: Gerrit Cole threw 15 fastballs in a bullpen session, marking his first time off the mound since getting injured in spring training.

After making some tosses at various distances in the outfield, Cole said he averaged 89 mph in a session that was not maximum effort and described it as “average.”

“Obviously it’s a progression off the mound but I gotta see how the next 48 hours go before I decide when I’m gonna get off the mound again,” Cole said. “Somewhere between one and five, not on the backside of the middle of that graph.”

Cole said he threw 13 strikes in a session that took place before the Yankees handed out promotional bobbleheads with his likeness for “Star Wars Day.”

“It’s a nice day all together,” Cole said. “I was fired up this morning when I came in and yeah I’ve just been missing it. So it’s nice to be back on the mound.”

The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner has been on the 60-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. He is not expected to make his season debut until at least June.

BLUE JAYS: Toronto reinstated outfielder Kevin Kiermaier from the 10-day injured list ahead of Saturday’s game against the Washington Nationals.

The 34-year-old Kiermaier had been on the injured list since April 24 due to left hip flexor inflammation. He is batting .193 with three RBI in 22 games this season.

To make room for him, Toronto optioned outfielder Nathan Lukes to Triple-A Buffalo. He was called up on Friday but did not play in a 9-3 loss.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

YANKEES 5, TIGERS 3: Aaron Judge was ejected for the first time in his career in the seventh inning, Anthony Rizzo hit a three-run homer to cap a four-run third and New York beat visiting Detroit.

Judge had two hits, including an RBI double to start New York’s rally in the third before getting ejected by plate umpire Ryan Blakney for arguing a called third strike. Judge thought a full count fastball by Tyler Holton was slightly outside and he was quickly tossed after looking back at Blakney.

Rizzo followed up his game-winning single by hitting a drive off Casey Mize (1-1) that banked off the side facing of the second deck in right field and caromed into the “Judge’s Chambers” to give New York a 5-1 lead.

