FICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Women,” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

2. “Table For Two,” by Amor Towles (Viking)

3. “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco Press)

4. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

5. “Resurrection Walk,” by Michael Connolly (Little Brown & Company)

6. “The Frozen River,” by Ariel Lawhon (Doubleday)

7. “James,” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

8. “The Moorings of Mackerel Sky,” by MZ (Hyperion Avenue)

9. “A Calamity of Souls,” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

10. “The Familiar,” by Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron Books)

Paperback

1. “The Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig (Penguin)

2. “The General’s Gold,” by Lyndee Walker & Bruce Robert Coffin (Severn River Publishing)

3. “Just for the Summer,” by Abby Jimenez (Forever)

4. “Horse,” by Geraldine Brooks (Penguin)

5. “Book Lovers,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

6. “Happy Place,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

7. “Once Upon a River,” by Diane Setterfield (Atria Books)

8. “A Little Life,” by Hanya Yanagihara (Knopf)

9. “Among the Shadows,” by Bruce Robert Coffin (Harper)

10. “A Court of Mist and Fury,” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “Secrets of the Octopus,” by Sy Montgomery (National Geographic Society)

2. “The Wide Wide Sea,” by Hampton Sides (Doubleday Books)

3. “An Unfinished Love Story,” by Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon & Schuster)

4. “The Wager,” by David Grann (Doubleday Books)

5. “Somehow,” by Anne Lamott (Riverhead Books)

6. “Supercommunicators,” by Charles Duhigg (Random House)

7. “The Anxious Generation,” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

8. “Democracy Awakening,” by Heather Cox Richardson (Viking)

9. “There’s Always This Year,” by Hanif Abdurraquib (Random House)

10. “Grief is for People,” by Sloane Crosley (MCD)

Paperback

1. “The Hundreds Years’ War on Palestine,” by Rashid Khalidi (Picador)

2. “All About Love,” by bell hooks (Morrow)

3. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

4. “Killers of the Flower Moon,” by David Grann (Knopf)

5. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Vintage)

6. “The Four Agreements,” by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen)

7. “Everything I Know About Love,” by Dolly Alderton (Harper)

8. “Think Again,” by Adam Grant (Penguin)

9. “Walking Through History,” by Paul J. Ledman (Next Steps Publishing)

10. “Poverty, by America,” by Matthew Desmond (Crown)

— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland

