When people who don’t know me find out that I work in food, they sometimes mistake me for some sort of hoity-toity culinary snob. They assume that I’m out dining at the hottest new restaurant whenever I’m not cooking elaborate meals at home. Little do they know, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

While I enjoy fine dining establishments and restaurants with Michelin stars, I’m just as happy – sometimes even more so – to grab a meal at the random pub down the street. My favorite thing to order? Buffalo wings. The main reason: They’re nearly impossible to mess up. A great Buffalo wing features crisp skin with juicy, succulent meat, but even a mediocre one is still pretty good thanks to the bright, vinegary tang and mild heat of the sauce that makes it hard to stop at just a few.

I would eat Buffalo wings every day if my doctor said it was OK. That’s where this Buffalo chicken salad comes in. No, it’s not a health food, by any means, but the addition of romaine lettuce, carrots, celery and cucumber makes it at least somewhat nutritionally better than simply eating wings dunked in blue cheese or ranch dressing.

This recipe starts, of course, with the chicken. To lean into the bar snack inspiration, I decided to marinate pieces of boneless, skinless chicken breast in a simple mixture of buttermilk and hot sauce before breading and frying them to create a crispy, craggy crust. I understand that the mere idea of frying might be enough to turn people off from wanting to make this recipe at home, but don’t stop reading just yet! When frying a small amount, such as for this recipe, I like to grab a saucepan instead of a larger pot, so that I don’t need to use nearly as much oil, making it that much easier to deal with when you’re done cooking.

But there are also plenty of alternatives if you want to streamline this step.

Instead of breading and frying your own chicken – the only real work involved in this recipe – buy frozen pre-breaded chicken nuggets or tenders and cook them according to the package directions to save time. Or you can cut out the breading altogether by sauteing the chicken chunks or using rotisserie or other precooked chicken. And while this is a Buffalo chicken salad, the emphasis here is much more on the “Buffalo” than the “chicken,” so use plant-based nuggets, cauliflower, chickpeas or tofu if you want to skip the meat.

At the end of the day, it’s all about the sauce.

Buffalo sauce is simply a Cajun or cayenne pepper hot sauce mixed with a bit of butter for richness and to help temper the spice. Ask just about anyone which hot sauce belongs on wings, and they’ll say Frank’s RedHot, which is practically synonymous with all things Buffalo. (However, it does contain a good deal of sodium, so those looking to watch their intake can use less or try to find a lower-sodium alternative.)

Shredded carrots and sliced celery in the salad add to the bar vibes, while romaine and chopped cucumbers contribute even more crunch. Perhaps the biggest decision you have to make when preparing this recipe is which dressing to use: blue cheese or ranch?

After much consideration, I’ve determined that blue cheese makes the better pairing as I find that its funk complements the tangy spice of the sauce oh so beautifully for an explosion of flavor. But, as always, you do you.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Serves 2-3 (makes about 6 cups)

Fried chicken bites tossed in Buffalo sauce are the star of this bar snack-inspired salad. A simple marinade of buttermilk and hot sauce imbues the chicken with flavor and creates a craggy crust. The salad is full of crunch thanks to romaine lettuce, carrots, celery and cucumber, and it gets dressed with blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Make ahead: The chicken can be marinated up to 1 day in advance.

Storage: Refrigerate Buffalo chicken bites separate from the salad for up to 4 days.

1 boneless, skinless chicken breast (10 ounces), cut into bite-size pieces

1/4 cup well-shaken buttermilk (regular or low-fat)

1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon Cajun pepper hot sauce, such as Frank’s RedHot, divided

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

Fine salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Peanut, vegetable or other neutral oil, for frying

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted

4 cups (6 ounces) loosely packed chopped or torn romaine lettuce

1 medium carrot, shredded (1/2 cup)

2 ribs celery, sliced (1/2 cup)

1 to 2 Persian cucumbers, chopped (1/2 cup)

1/4 cup blue cheese or ranch dressing, store-bought or homemade

In a medium bowl, toss together the chicken, buttermilk and 1 tablespoon of hot sauce to coat. Let marinate for 10 to 15 minutes on the counter, or cover and refrigerate for up to 24 hours. (Now is a good time to prepare the salad vegetables and assemble the dressing, if not using store-bought.)

In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, cornstarch, baking powder, and a pinch each of salt and pepper until combined. Have a platter or sheet pan ready nearby.

Working with a few pieces at a time, remove the chicken from the marinade, letting excess drip off, and toss it in the flour mixture, gently pressing on the pieces to make sure they are coated all over. Shake off any excess, and set on the prepared platter or sheet pan.

In a large saucepan, Dutch oven or other heavy-bottomed pot over medium-high heat, add enough oil to come 1 to 1 1/2 inches up the sides, and heat until a deep-fry or instant-read thermometer registers 350 degrees. (If you don’t have a thermometer, you can test the oil by adding a pinch of flour mixture; the oil is at the proper temperature when it quickly, but not too vigorously, sizzles.) Place a wire rack over a large sheet pan or line a tray with layers of towels, and set it near your work area.

Working in batches to avoid overcrowding or dropping the oil temperature too much, carefully add the chicken to the oil. Fry until the chicken pieces are cooked through, crisp and golden brown, about 5 minutes, occasionally turning with a spider or slotted spoon to promote even cooking and adjusting the heat as needed so the oil stays close to 350 degrees. Transfer the pieces with a spider or slotted spoon to the prepared wire rack or tray, and repeat with the remaining chicken.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the melted butter with the remaining 1/4 cup of hot sauce until combined. Add the cooked chicken pieces, and toss until evenly coated.

In a serving bowl or platter, combine the lettuce, carrots, celery and cucumber; top with the chicken and dressing, and serve.

Nutritional facts per serving (2 cups, based on 3) | Calories: 370; Fat: 23 g; Saturated Fat: 7 g; Carbohydrates: 15 g; Sodium: 1,209 mg; Cholesterol: 76 mg; Protein: 24 g; Fiber: 2 g; Sugar: 3 g.

