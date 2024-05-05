PORTER/FRYEBURG – William W. Pennock Jr., 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 30, 2024. He was born Dec. 23, 1933, to William Williams Pennock, Sr. and Alice Isabelle (Moy) Pennock in Manchester, N.H.

William graduated from The New Hampton School and Colby College, and O.C.S at Newport R.I. He proudly served as a U.S. Navy forward air controller aboard the U.S.S Interceptor with the Pacific Fleet, rank of Lieutenant Commander stationed near San Francisco, Calif.

William met the love of his life, Edith Marion Johnson at Camp Ridgeway in Coopers Mills. She was the swimming instructor, and he was the director of the waterfront. Swimming, sailboats, sunsets; summer in Maine, magic. A few years later, he proposed at the summit of Pikes Peak, Colorado. She accepted of course but got blisters from the new boots she had bought for the trip and he carried her down the mountain piggyback. He was always doing things like that. Skating, skiing, tennis: all activities were happily engaged in from dating to marriage and date nights on Tuesdays.

With a sharp mind, he found great success in the financial departments of Pharmaceuticals Company Hoffman LaRoche and worked for a year on the 18th floor of The World Trade Center in New York City. Next, he earned his realtor’s license and sold the family’s house, moving to Maine. Bill worked for years at Pike, Lovejoy, and Howe in Fryeburg.

Loved the outdoors from skiing, sailing races, and waterskiing (“¡Fuego!”), hiking to deep sea fishing. The Pennocks bought the house on Bickford Pond in the late 1940s and never missed a summer, moving permanently in the early 1980s. Bill drove the family on cross-country trips to visit National Parks like The Grand Canyon, Zion, and Yosemite, pulling an Airstream Trailer with an International Harvester Travel-All nicknamed, “Brutus”. Learning to scuba dive, he, Mark, and Holly visited the wreck of The Rhone at a depth of 90 feet off St. John, USVI. Embracing the Maine winter (at first) he would spend hours plowing and flooding an ice-skating rink with paths around the blueberry islands. Crystal sparkling ice glittering under the low winter light and moonbeams, more magic. In the early ’90s Bill and Edith became snowbirds wintering on Cudjoe Key, Fla. for decades. From Bickford Pond across the country and back to Pennock Rock.

Photography was a lifelong passion and in his later years would create his own Christmas card images through his vast collection. Some of his favorite subjects were parades, small towns with high school bands and brownies, The Mummers Parade in Philadelphia, and The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Bill greatly enjoyed serving as “The best dressed moderator” for several Porter Town Meetings. A fan of Tom Clancy and John Grisham, Bill enjoyed reading immensely and voraciously. He loved newspapers, in the paper form, reading several daily, winning the Sudoku easily.

Active in his community from volunteer rescue in New Jersey and Sacopee, The Sacopee People Opposing Industrial Landfill (SPOIL), Saco River Festival Music Series, Kotzmar Theatre Organ, the American Theatre Organ Society, Kiwanis, and as a Masonic member, he sat in several of the chairs.

Predeceased by his parents; aunts, uncles; cousins; and wife of 53 years. They are all happily reunited.

He leaves behind a close cousin, more like a brother, Gary Lee of Connecticut and Porter; cousins living all across the country, Arthur Colman, Earlene Coleman, Jim Moy, Bob Moy, Betty Nelson, Bernard Lovering, Linda Terino, Suzanne Miller, Rosalind, Glenn Moy, Eric Moy, Bill Moy, and Judy LaCross; sister-in-law, Sonia Johnson of Florida and brother-in-law, Robert Johnson of Maine. He leaves behind a son, Mark Pennock of Porter, and two daughters, Holly Montana (Don) of Snohomish, Wash. and Heidi Paulding (Daniel) of Parsonsfield; two second cousins, more like daughters, Jennifer and Kristen Lee, both of Connecticut; four nieces and nephews, Jeffrey Johnson (Karen) of Connecticut, and Chris Johnson (and family), Melissa Petruccelli (Chris and family), Deborah Johnson all of Florida. He leaves behind five grandchildren of whom he was very proud, Olivia (Derek) McLaren of Lexington, Ala., Meredith Paulding of Hannan City, Osaka, Japan, A1C Samuel Paulding of Omaha, Neb., Griffin Montana of Snohomish, Wash., and Abigail Paulding of Parsonsfield. He was delighted by his four great-grandchildren, Waylon, William, Nelson, and Frances McLaren of Lexington, Ala.

We are grateful for and thankful to the amazing staff at Bella Point Fryeburg and Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice for making the final months of Bill’s life as pleasant as possible.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Poitras, Neal and York Funeral Home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, get outside and explore the wonder and beauty of this planet. Salt water, fresh water, hiking, boating, swimming, just get out there and enjoy! If you think of it, please say his favorite phrase aloud, “¡Hasta la vista, baby!”

