The spring sports campaign continues to race along and for many teams, more than the half of the regular season schedule will soon be in the rearview mirror.

City teams have stolen headlines so far on the diamond, field, track and court and you can expect that to continue.

Here’s a look back at the week that was and what’s on tap:

Softball

Cheverus’ softball team continues to assert itself as a favorite in Class A South, improving to 7-0 with wins last week over visiting Marshwood (10-0, in five-innings), visiting Bonny Eagle (7-3), host Noble (16-0, in three-innings) and host South Portland (13-0, in five-innings).

In the win over the Hawks, after freshman ace Addison DeRoche struck out the side in the top of the first, the Stags erupted for five runs in the bottom half, highlighted by an RBI double from DeRoche and a two-run single from Sadie Collins. DeRoche retired the first 11 batters she faced and Cheverus ended all doubt in the bottom of the fourth, as Hailey Lamontagne ripped a two-run double and Anna Goodman added a two-run single. Then, in the fifth, a wild pitch brought in the final run and the Stags rolled to a 10-0 victory. DeRoche surrendered just one hit in her five innings. She didn’t walk a batter and fanned 13. Lamontagne sparked the offense with two hits, two runs scored and three runs batted in.

“It’s so much fun,” said Lamontagne. “We were expecting to be really good this year. We have a lot of new players and we’ve meshed well together.”

“It’s awesome to watch the other teams succeed throughout the year and go to their games, so to win (in softball) would be awesome and it would be a great added piece of the puzzle for Cheverus girls’ athletics,” said DeRoche.

Against the Scots, the Stags faced their first deficit of the year, 2-0, after a half-inning, but roared back as Anna Kennedy-Jensen doubled in two runs, and Kelsey Cassidy, Delia Tremble and winning pitcher Ashley Connor all had two hits. Connor allowed six hits and struck out three in four innings. DeRoche pitched three shutout innings of relief, fanning eight. In the win over the Knights, Goodman allowed just one hit in a three-inning shutout effort, striking out five. Mikayla Talbot went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBI and Alexandria Dowling-Ingraham and Abby Kelly each drove in three runs. Against the Red Riots, in a battle of unbeatens, DeRoche dominated again allowing just one hit and fanning 14 in a five-hit shutout effort. DeRoche allowed her first extra base hit of the year, a leadoff triple in the first inning, but responded with nine consecutive strikeouts. DeRoche also had four hits and five RBI, while Lamontagne had two hits, two RBI and scored four times and Bella Napolitano Aberle had a key two-run single.

“All week, I’ve been waiting for today,” said DeRoche. “South Portland’s a great team. This is what I live for and it was great to be in this environment.”

“I’ve been a little bit of a slump, so I was just thinking, ‘See-ball, hit-ball’ and that’s what I did,” Napolitano Aberle said. “It felt so good to finally get a hit. Our lineup is strong from the top to the bottom. There are no weak links.”

“I have confidence in every kid on this team,” added Cheverus coach John Eisenhart. “What I really love is that they’re good to each other and they really care for each other. That’s important.”

The Stags (ranked first in the Class A South Heal Points standings at press time) hosted Deering Monday, visit Thornton Academy Wednesday, welcome Gorham in a potential close contest Friday (see our website for game story), then travel to Biddeford Monday of next week.

“It’s such a fun team to be on,” said Napolitano Aberle. “We’re always hyped in the dugout. We all love each other. We’re waiting for a close game. I think we’re all ready for it.”

“We’ll keep working in practice to stay on top of our game,” said DeRoche. “We’ll just keep battling every day. It’s so fun being with this team.”

“(Defending state champion) Windham is still the measuring stick,” Eisenhart added. “We’ll find out how good we are when we play them (May 24th). I’m looking forward to having a close game and seeing how we compete.”

Portland was 5-1 and sixth in the region following Friday’s 13-3 (five-inning) home victory over Westbrook. Senior standout Sadie Armstrong earned the victory with a four-hitter, fanning eight, and she also had two hits, scored three times and drove in a run. Ainsley McCrum added two hits, two runs and an RBI. The Bulldogs were at South Portland Monday and had a showdown at Windham Tuesday before hosting always-tough Scarborough Wednesday. After going to Sanford Friday, Portland is home versus Kennebunk Monday of next week.

Deering was 1-6 and 14th after a 10-0 (five-inning) home loss to Scarborough, a 15-0 (three-inning) win at Sanford and a 12-0 (five-inning) home loss to Kennebunk. In the victory, Isabella McBrady threw a one-hitter with eight strikeouts and Sophie Hill had two hits and drove in three runs. The Rams were at Cheverus Monday, host Marshwood Wednesday, play at Bonny Eagle Friday, then welcome Noble Monday of next week.

Baseball

Portland’s baseball team fell to 3-3 and 13th in Class A South (at press time) after last week’s 9-6 loss at reigning Class A state champion South Portland. Connor Daniels had a pair of hits and drove in three runs, Lucas Milliken had three hits and Cam Allen added two RBI. After playing a makeup game at Bonny Eagle Monday, the Bulldogs were at Sanford Tuesday, play Deering Friday night in Old Orchard Beach, then return to Hadlock Field next week to host Biddeford Monday and Falmouth Tuesday.

Cheverus was 2-4 and 14th following losses last week to visiting Falmouth (19-2, in five-innings) and Scarborough (10-0, in six-innings). The Stags were at Kennebunk Monday and Marshwood Tuesday, host Sanford Thursday, visit Gorham Friday and play at Thornton Academy next Tuesday.

Deering fell to 1-6 and 15th in the region after a 6-4 loss at Noble and a 10-2 setback at Massabesic. Against the Knights, Miles Lawrence had two hits and two RBI and Jackson Forrest and Tavian Lauture also produced a pair of hits. In the loss to the Mustangs, Lauture had two hits. The Rams were at Scarborough Tuesday (see our website for game story), go to Falmouth Thursday, face Portland Friday night in Old Orchard Beach, then welcome Gorham Tuesday of next week.

The Waynflete/North Yarmouth Academy co-op squad was 4-3 and ninth in Class C South following an 8-1 loss at Sacopee Valley and a home doubleheader sweep over Maine Central Institute, 6-4 and 12-1, with both games going five-innings. In the first game against MCI, Camden Gardiner had two hits and four RBI. In the nightcap, Gardiner, Dylan Kullman and August Faulkner all drove in two runs. Waynflete/NYA welcomes Traip Academy Friday, Oak Hill Saturday and St. Dom’s Monday of next week.

Girls’ lacrosse

Waynflete’s girls’ lacrosse team bounced back from its lone loss with wins last week over visiting Scarborough (17-13) and host NYA (14-5). Against the Red Storm, a Class A squad, the Flyers got seven goals from Tilsley Kelly and six more from Chloe Marblestone. In the win over the Panthers, Waynflete got a measure of revenge from last year’s agonizing double-overtime playoff loss, at Kelly had a whopping eight assists, as well as two goals, Lydia Birknes scored six times and Marblestone added four goals.

“I think I’ve thought about (last year’s game) every day,” said Birknes. “It feels good to come here and get a win.”

“My teammates have such good cuts, so it’s easy to assist them,” said Kelly. “It feels so much better to get an assist than a goal. I’m known for forcing (shots) a little bit, but the assists are never forced.”

“This was really good,” added longtime Waynflete coach Cathie Connors. “Last year is still there. We have a lot of returners and we talked about it. NYA is athletic, strong and physical. The girls were ready today. Everyone on offense can shoot, which isn’t always the case, so that’s really nice. We’ve really focused on ground balls and possession. We just need to trust each other in traffic and we did that today.”

The Flyers (ranked third in the Class C state-wide Heals at press time) play at another Class A team, Gorham, Wednesday, host Wells Friday and visit powerhouse Yarmouth Tuesday of next week.

“I want to win again really badly,” said Kelly, who was part of a championship team as a freshman. “Our whole team and Cathie don’t like to talk about playoffs until we get there. It’s just about taking it one game at a time and trusting each other.”

“We have to keep the energy up and keep fighting,” said Birknes. “Moving forward, we’ll keep fighting no matter what.”

“I’m really happy,” Connors added. “I’m looking forward to a busy week next week. We have some big games still to come. We’ll keep on pushing.”

In Class A, Cheverus improved to 5-1 and sixth following a 13-10 victory at Oxford Hills and a 12-8 win at York. The Stags visit Scarborough Friday, then have a home showdown versus powerhouse Falmouth Monday of next week.

Portland was 2-5 and 14th entering Tuesday’s home game versus Lewiston. Last week, the Bulldogs held off host Thornton Academy (11-9), then fell at Gorham (13-4). In the win, Phoebe Knoll had four goals and Gabriella Harrigan added three, while goalie Kristen Mailloux made eight saves. In the loss, Knoll led the way with three goals. Portland hosts Windham Thursday, then goes to South Portland Tuesday of next week.

Deering was 1-5 and 18th following a 16-5 victory at Edward Little and a 20-7 home loss to Sanford. In the win, the Rams’ first since May 20, 2022, which snapped a 22-game skid, Shay Rosenthal stole the show with seven goals and eight different players tickled the twine.

“It’s awesome,” Rosenthal said. “It helps everyone know what they can do. Before, people on attack didn’t have many touches with the ball, but now they know they can score goals.”

“(Shay’s) incredible,” said Deering’s first-year coach Jacki Kelly. “She’s a leader on the team and we always look to her to get the energy going and uplift our team. Everyone rises to her energy.”

The Rams host South Portland Thursday and play at Westbrook Saturday.

Boys’ lacrosse

On the boys’ side, Deering was 3-3 and 10th in Class A following a 10-5 win at Gorham and an 11-9 home loss to York. In the victory, Andrew Burke led the way with four goals and two assists, Corbin Burke added two goals and four assists and Trip Marston also scored twice. In the loss to the Wildcats, the reigning Class B state champions, Corbin Burke had four goals and Andrew Burke scored three goals and added two assists. The Rams were at Westbrook Tuesday, host Maranacook Friday and welcome Windham Tuesday of next week.

Portland was 3-3 and 15th after an 11-10 loss at Bonny Eagle and a 15-1 home win over Lake Region. Matt Frost and Louis Thurston each had four goals in the victory. The Bulldogs hosted Scarborough Monday, visit Mt. Blue Friday and play host to Westbrook Tuesday of next week.

Cheverus fell to 1-5 and 17th following a 13-5 home loss to Kennebunk and a 13-2 setback at Wells. Quin Gleason scored twice against the Warriors. The Stags hosted Marshwood Monday, go to Camden Hills Friday and return home to meet Noble Tuesday of next week.

Outdoor track

Deering hosted Portland and Bonny Eagle in an outdoor track meet last week. The Bulldogs won the boys’ competition, with the Rams coming in second. Portland was also in first in the girls’ standings, while Deering placed third.

Cheverus joined Biddeford at South Portland. The Stags were second to the Red Riots in both the boys’ and girls’ meets.

Tennis

Waynflete’s 15-time reigning Class C champion boys’ tennis team won all four matches last week to improve to 4-1 on the season, beating Freeport (4-1), NYA (3-2), Lake Region (4-1) and York (5-0).

Waynflete’s girls were 2-2 after dropping a 3-2 decision to reigning Class B champion Greely and beating NYA (3-2).

In Class A South, Cheverus’ girls were 5-1 after sandwiching wins last week over Deering (5-0) and Kennebunk (4-1) around a 3-2 loss to Thornton Academy.

Portland’s girls were 2-3 after a 5-0 loss to Scarborough and a 5-0 win over Westbrook.

Deering fell to 0-6 after 5-0 losses last week to Cheverus, South Portland and Gorham.

On the boys’ side, Portland was 3-3 following a 3-2 loss to Scarborough, a 5-0 loss to Kennebunk and a 5-0 win over Westbrook.

Cheverus was 2-4 after a 3-2 loss to Deering and 5-0 losses to Thornton Academy and Kennebunk.

Deering had a record of 1-5 after beating Cheverus (3-2) and losing to South Portland (5-0) and Gorham (4-1).

The state singles tournament will be held May 17, 18 and 20 in Lewiston. Cheverus’ Anton Behuniak, Deering’s Vivaan Churiwalla, Portland’s Will Guerin and Waynflete’s Jeff Adey qualified for the boys’ tournament. Waynflete’s Lucy Hart will compete on the girls’ side.

Sun Journal staff writer Nathan Fournier contributed to this story.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

