BASEBALL

Matthew Lugo smashed a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning Sunday as the Portland Sea Dogs capped their Eastern League series against the Reading Fighting Phils with a 2-1 win at Hadlock Field.

Lugo’s home run, his seventh of the season, followed a leadoff walk to Nick Yorke. Lugo was 2 for 2 with a walk, raising his batting average to .354 and his OPS to 1.247. He leads the Eastern League in both categories and is second with 22 RBI in only 19 games.

Isaac Coffey, Jacob Webb and Felix Cepeda combined on a four-hitter. Coffey gave up two hits and three walks while striking out three in six innings.

The Sea Dogs won 5 of 6 against the Fightin Phils to move back into first place in the Northeast Division with a 16-9 record.

GOLF

LIV: Brooks Koepka shot a 3-under 68 to win the LIV Golf tournament in Singapore, his fourth victory on the circuit.

Koepka finished at 15-under 198 for the three rounds, two strokes ahead of Australians Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith. Leishman finished with a 66 and Smith shot a 64 at the Sentosa Golf Club.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Adrian Otaegui overturned a five-shot deficit to win the China Open – the Spanish golfer’s fifth title on the European tour.

Otaegui shot 7-under 65 in his final round to win by one shot over Guido Migliozzi (67) with a three-day total of 18 under 208. The tournament was reduced to 54 holes after Saturday’s round was canceled by bad weather.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Scott Dunlap was declared the 36-hole winner of the Insperity Invitational when rain washed the final round at The Woodlands, Texas, giving Dunlap his first title in nearly 10 years.

Heavy rain in the Houston area washed out the opening round Friday. Players managed to play 36 holes on Saturday, and the 60-year-old Dunlap posted rounds of 65 and 70 to take a one-shot lead over Joe Durant and Stuart Appleby.

TENNIS

MADRID OPEN: Andrey Rublev rallied to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime in three sets, winning the Madrid Open for the first time.

Rublev prevailed, 4-6, 7-5, 7-5, when Auger-Aliassime double-faulted on the last point of the clay-court tournament.

It was the second Masters 1000 title for the eighth-ranked Rublev, who won at Monte Carlo last year. Auger-Aliassime was playing in his first Masters 1000 final.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Joao Pedro scored an 87th-minute winner as Brighton beat Aston Villa 1-0 in the Premier League, preventing the visitors from clinching Champions League qualification for next season.

Victory for Brighton ended its six-match winless run in the league and also dented Villa’s bid to secure a top-four finish.

Fourth-place Villa still leads Tottenham by seven points, with three games left for Tottenham and two for Villa.

• Mohamed Salah quickly put last week’s sideline spat with Manager Jurgen Klopp behind him, scoring the first goal in Liverpool’s 4-2 win against visiting Tottenham.

Liverpool kept its slim title hopes alive, but still trails Arsenal by five points and Manchester City by four with just two games remaining.

• Manchester United defender Harry Maguire will miss the rest of the Premier League season after suffering a muscle injury, the club said.

United said Maguire would need three weeks to recover but did not offer further details on the injury, which occurred in training.

It means he faces a race to be fit in time for the FA Cup final against Manchester City on May 25, but should be available for England for the European Championship, which starts June 14.

CYLING

GIRO D’ITALIA: Tadej Pogačar swiftly recovered from a puncture and tumble with 11 kilometers remaining, then attacked on his own 4 kilometers from the end to secure a Stage 2 victory on the top-category uphill finish to Santuario di Oropa, Italy, earning the leader’s pink jersey.

Pogačar finished 27 seconds ahead of Daniel Martínez and Geraint Thomas at the end of an undulating 161-kilometer route from San Francesco al Campo, that featured three categorized climbs. In the overall standings, Pogačar is 45 seconds ahead of both Thomas and Martínez.

