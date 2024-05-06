BIDDEFORD — Four of the six Biddeford teams placed in the top three of their divisions in Maine State Odyssey of the Mind (OM) State Finals Tournament on April 27, according to the Biddeford School Department. Both the Biddeford High School (BHS) Technical and Performance Teams were named State Champions and World Finalists, while the Biddeford Middle School (BMS) and Biddeford Intermediate School (BIS) Performance Teams placed second and qualified for the World Finals later this month in Ames, Iowa.

The Biddeford teams were among 56 teams representing Divisions I, II, and III in the tournament.

Eligible Biddeford teams have placed among the top three at the State Tournament 13 times and moved on to the World Finals 11 times. In addition to the State Champions and World Finalists, the BIS Classic Team and a second BMS Performance Team placed fourth and seventh in the state, respectively. The Biddeford Primary School (BPS) had three teams compete among 14 primary teams, and although they did not receive scores for their competition, they learned how to perform in front of an audience and answer questions from the judges.

“It is so exciting to see Biddeford students working so well collaboratively and excelling at problem-solving to consistently place at the State Tournament and move on to the World Finals every year since 2015,” said OM District Coordinator Victoria Salo. “We have had a strong team of coaches this year, which most certainly helps our students prepare for the state competition. Our teams are excited to head to the World Finals this month.”

Odyssey of the Mind is a creative, problem-solving, extra-curricular program involving students from kindergarten through college. Teams of up to seven students work together at length, with limited guidance from a coach, to solve a predefined long-term problem and present their solution to the problem at a competition.

At the State Tournament, the BHS Performance team and both K-5 Gifted and Talented Teacher at BIS Suzanne Tighe, and Biddeford’s OM District Coordinator and Science Teacher at BHS Victoria Salo were presented with OMER Awards. Named after the Odyssey of the Mind raccoon mascot, this award recognizes those individuals, coaches, team members, parents, officials, and others who, during a tournament, serve as exemplary examples or role models through their actions or words. This award is also bestowed on team members who exhibit exceptional skill and talents.

To be kept informed of upcoming fundraisers, follow the Biddeford Odyssey of the Mind Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/biddOotM. To make a contribution to the OM program directly, checks can be made payable to Biddeford High School with Odyssey of the Mind noted in the Memo Field and mailed to 20 Maplewood Avenue, Biddeford, ME 04005. All funds raised will support both BHS and BMS students attending the OM World Finals.

