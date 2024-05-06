On Tuesday, June 11, the Democratic primary will be held. A number of positions will be contested, including the position of Cumberland County commissioner. One of the candidates is long-term activist Jean-Marie Caterina.

Caterina, a member of the Scarborough Town Council, was previously on the school board. Over the years, she has acquired a great knowledge of the issues concerning this community. The residents of this county would be well served electing Caterina to the position of county commissioner.

Tom DiPasqua

Scarborough

