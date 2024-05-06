MaineHealth is participating in a research trial that is testing the effectiveness of a potential new Lyme vaccine that could prevent thousands of cases of the disease per year in Maine if approved by federal regulators.

Dr. Robert Smith, director of the MaineHealth Institute for Research’s Vector-Borne Disease Lab in Scarborough, said the vaccine is showing promise that it will prevent Lyme disease. If proven safe and effective, it could be ready for public rollout in two to three years.

Maine set a record for Lyme infections in 2023, with 2,943 reported cases of the disease, and the state has seen a steady rise in cases over the past decade. Lyme disease is transmitted to humans by the deer tick, and symptoms include a fever, headache, fatigue, joint pain, muscle aches and pains, and swollen lymph nodes. The symptoms often include a bulls-eye rash at the site of the tick bite but the rash is not always present.

If caught early, Lyme can be treated with a course of antibiotics. But, if not, the illness can cause chronic symptoms.

Scientists have been working for years to prevent the disease through a safe vaccine.

“The early data is encouraging,” Smith said. “I’m hopeful that it’s going to really help in protecting people from Lyme disease.”

In Maine, 84 patients at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport were enrolled in Pfizer’s clinical research trial in 2023, with half receiving the Lyme vaccine and the other half getting a placebo. The vaccine trial enrolled 9,000 patients in the United States, Europe and Canada.

Those who got the vaccine or a placebo will be monitored for Lyme disease through December 2025, and results from the clinical trial will start becoming available in 2026. Separately, another potential Lyme vaccine being developed by Valneva is currently undergoing clinical trials, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

If successful, the new drug would be the first Lyme vaccine available for use in humans since a previous Lyme vaccine was pulled off the market in 2002, although a vaccine for dogs remains available.

“It feels good to be part of helping to bring this to fruition,” said Caroline Knight, a registered nurse and research coordinator at Pen Bay. “Hopefully, we can all be vaccinated just like our dogs are.”

There were a number of reasons the previous human vaccine was removed from the market, Smith said, including misinformation about the vaccine causing Lyme disease, and the disease itself not yet reaching the high numbers of cases now being reported, especially in the Northeast.

Knight said the new vaccine will likely be more effective than the previous one, which was only on the market for a few years starting in the late 1990s.

The Lyme vaccine would not protect against other common tickborne diseases, such as anaplasmosis and babesiosis. There were 777 cases of anaplasmosis in Maine in 2023, and 194 cases of babesiosis.

MaineHealth also is participating in research that could see a more accurate blood test that could detect the presence of the Lyme bacteria, Borrelia burgdorferi. And another research study would try to determine the blood meal source of ticks infected with Powassan virus. Powassan is a rare virus – only a handful of cases are reported in Maine per year – but scientists are still learning about it and its potential.

Rebecca Robich, a research scientist at MaineHealth, said experts at first believed the Powassan virus was transmitted by ticks found on white-footed mice, but the evidence is so far not supporting that theory. So Robich said a team of researchers this summer in Maine will be testing ticks that carry the Powassan virus to see what animal they were previously attached to, including shrews, mice, voles, birds, deer, dogs and cats.

