Maine concert promoter Waterfront Concerts presents Live Nation Concert Week, when fans can get in on a fantastic deal.

From May 8-14, select tickets for several shows at Maine Savings Amphitheater will be sold for $25.

Last year, the venue completed a multi-year renovation project that added 6,000 new seats, all with cup holders. Upgrades were also made to bathrooms, video screens and the sound system.

Highlights of this summer’s schedule include Hootie & The Blowfish on June 14, Michael Franti on June 23, James Taylor on June 30, and Smashing Pumpkins on Aug. 4, among several others.

Head to waterfrontconcerts.com for complete details.

