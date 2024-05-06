SACO — Mary Ann Rost, of Saco, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2024, with her family around her.

Mary Ann was born on Nov. 6, 1940, to Albert and Veronica (Gnatek) Rost.

Mary Ann graduated college with a master’s degree in nursing and worked for various hospitals in Washington, D.C., and Massachusetts. Before her retirement, she served as the director of Continuing Education of Nursing at the University of Southern Maine. She loved to cook and look up recipes, enjoyed shopping, and cherished time with her family.

She is predeceased by her parents and her sister, Alice Rost Pacella.

Mary Ann is survived by her sister, Martha Vandoloski of Saco; her brother, Richard Rost and his wife Lois of Florida; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mary Ann’s family would like to thank Seal Rock Healthcare for their compassion and

dedication in keeping Mary Ann healthy these past few years and her last few days. Your love for her truly showed. Also, a special thank you to her long-time caregiver, Rachel, for her love and care.

Mary Ann will be sorely missed by all who loved her.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. At

Mary Ann’s request, services will be private.

