Windjammer Days celebrates its 62nd anniversary with a full week of events and activities, including opportunities to sail aboard a schooner, June 23-29.

Other highlights include the gorgeous Harbor Aglow display, mingling with the Pirates of the Dark Rose, the Gathering of the Fleet, kid-centric cod fish races, fireworks, a street parade, vintage boat parade and pier party and Artist’s Alley market.

Head to boothbaywindjammerdays.org for the complete schedule of events.

