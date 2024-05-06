The schooner Nathaniel Bowditch sails through Boothbay Harbor during Windjammer Days. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer

Windjammer Days celebrates its 62nd anniversary with a full week of events and activities, including opportunities to sail aboard a schooner, June 23-29.

Other highlights include the gorgeous Harbor Aglow display, mingling with the Pirates of the Dark Rose, the Gathering of the Fleet, kid-centric cod fish races, fireworks, a street parade, vintage boat parade and pier party and Artist’s Alley market.

Head to boothbaywindjammerdays.org for the complete schedule of events.

