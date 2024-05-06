Windjammer Days celebrates its 62nd anniversary with a full week of events and activities, including opportunities to sail aboard a schooner, June 23-29.
Other highlights include the gorgeous Harbor Aglow display, mingling with the Pirates of the Dark Rose, the Gathering of the Fleet, kid-centric cod fish races, fireworks, a street parade, vintage boat parade and pier party and Artist’s Alley market.
Head to boothbaywindjammerdays.org for the complete schedule of events.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.