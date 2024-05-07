CASCO – Charlene Adeline Medor Trombley Higgins, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and best friend to many, passed away peacefully surrounded by love on May 1, 2024 at the age of 93.

“Lion”/“Grammy”/“Char”, as she lovingly came to be known by so many along the way, was born on Jan. 29, 1931, as the second child of four to her parents Walter Medor and Antoinette Corbiere. Her early years brought with them challenges that inevitably instilled a strength and will within her as she persevered through characteristics that later came to define her; faith, hope, and optimism. After completing her schooling, Charlene met the first of two incredible loves of her life, Raymond Trombley. She and Raymond were blessed with three children; Lauren, Matthew, and Luke. After losing Raymond, at the age of 30, from a rare form of kidney disease; Charlene was working as an LPN in Vermont when she again was blessed with another “once-in-a-lifetime” love in Arnold Higgins. Charlene came into Arnold’s family and gained five daughters in heart; Darlene, Karen, Suzanne, Sonia, and Vonda whom she gracefully loved and accepted as her own. Charlene and Arnold expanded their family by having three boys; Adam, Kristen, and Tyler. The two of them lived a long and fulfilled life together as they raised their 11 children in Casco.

Through it all, her faith and family defined her purpose. She was very devoted and actively involved in the Lady’s Guild at her church, Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Those who knew her were lifted up by her love and support as her heart was filled and her life enriched by their joy. If you were a friend, you were family. Her family (“yours-mine-ours”) meant the world to her and she fiercely loved each and every one of them in her own very special way. Charlene’s impact on the lives she touched was truly immeasurable. She lit up the room with her smile and her laugh. Her energy, positivity, and optimism were infectious and made our world a better place. Her will and strength was inspiring until the very end. Her kindness empowered us all to be better and her rose-colored-glasses painted a world that was “just too beautiful.”

Her faith gave her strength through good times and, especially, through the profoundly sad and trying moments of loss and heartache. That faith has now brought her to be with God and her loved ones in Heaven. She will always be the life of the party while drinking a Manhattan in her color-coordinated outfits with the jewels and accessories to match! Her legacy will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.﻿

Charlene was predeceased by her brothers, Gilford and Joe Medor, her daughter Lauren Land, and her grandson Casey Campana.﻿

Charlene is survived by her sister Marcella Peden, her children, her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

﻿All are welcome to attend visiting hours from 6-8 p.m., on Thursday, May 9, at Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road in Casco. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, May 10, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Windham. Condolences and tributes may be shared at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous