BIDDEFORD/SACO — As a continued effort to better connect with multilingual learners and New Mainers in Biddeford and Saco, the school departments of both cities are hosting a Biddeford & Saco Rising gathering on Tuesday, May 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Biddeford Middle School, 25 Tiger Way, Biddeford. The event is focused on families of PreK-12 students and is also open to the public. Translation services and free transportation will be provided, according to a release from the school departments.

“Active parent engagement is a cornerstone of academic success, particularly for students from immigrant backgrounds,” Superintendent of Schools Jeremy Ray said. “By fostering robust partnerships between families and our schools, we create a supportive environment that celebrates cultural diversity and enhances educational outcomes. This event is an opportunity for us to share information on local resources and learn more about how our schools can support their educational experience. We invite the community to join us and learn more about the 200-plus students from nearly 20 countries that now call Biddeford and Saco home.”

The event aims to achieve several key goals, according to the release, including enhancing school-to-home communication, fostering cultural understanding among administrators and staff, increasing support for summer programs, improving access to essential community services such as medical and dental care, legal support, financial assistance, housing, and nutrition services, and building trust among skeptical refugees, migrants, and immigrants. Families are invited to bring a dessert or snack that celebrates the culinary traditions of their native culture.

In addition to this public event, several schools have already held multicultural fairs for their students to learn about their peers’ cultures, and a tri-district Welcome Center has been established to assist families.

In addition, the Welcome Center, located at John F. Kennedy (JFK) School in Biddeford, with an additional office at Young School in Saco, is a “hub” for student services for the most vulnerable and transient in the community. It provides a gathering place and “home base” for families who experience housing instability and families new to Maine/new to the United States who need to register children in schools and connect with medical, dental, and other community services.

For transportation or more information, contact Director of the Welcome Center April Szafranski, at 207-282-4134 or email welcome@bdsschools.me.

